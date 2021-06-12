NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The main storyline heading into the East Carolina-Vanderbilt NCAA baseball super regional series was about Vandy's nation-best pitching duo of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. The story was Rocker and Leiter.
The latter ended ECU's season on Saturday at Hawkins Field, in a 4-1 game, throwing the first seven innings of Vanderbilt's second straight low-scoring victory over the Pirates. Game 1 was 2-0.
"Rocker and Leiter really gave us fits and their guys out of the bullpen. They were the better team out of two days," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said. "That being said, our guys poured everything onto the field that they had, and it just wasn't good enough. That is what makes it hurt. ... I don't care about Omaha. Not right now. I care about these guys who are hurting."
Leiter struck out 10 Pirates in 7.0 innings.
Freshman Josh Moylan crushed a home run off him to right field to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the seventh, ending a steak of 15 scoreless innings by NCAA No. 4 seed Vandy (45-15) against No. 13 ECU (44-17). The Pirates went hitless after Moylan's homer to finish the game with two hits.
"I'm proud of us as a (pitching) staff," ECU reliever and senior Cam Colmore said. "Our hitters have picked us up all year and it was our turn to pick them up and give us a chance. We did our best shot."
Carter Young locked in on a 2-2 92 mph fastball by Matt Bridges with two outs in the top of the fifth and sent it to the right-center field gap, scoring Jayson Gonzalez and Javier Vaz for a 2-0 edge. Enrique Bradfield hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth, also with two outs, off Colmore, and a bases-loaded walk made it 4-1.
The first two Vandy runs were charged to Pirate starter Carson Whisenhunt, who went 4.1 innings with two hits allowed, three walks and three strikeouts. The redshirt freshman was making his super regional debut and sixth-year senior Bridges was pitching in a super regional for the second time in his career, stemming from his freshman-year success at the 2016 Lubbock Super Regional.
ECU won Game 1 in Lubbock, 8-6, on June 10, 2016. It is now 1-12 all-time in super regional games.
"You're not going to face anybody with a 5.50 ERA when you're in a super regional, so it is what it is," Godwin said. "We went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country. We just weren't quite as good as them. Rocker and Leiter were just a bit better than Gavin (Williams) and Whisenhunt and our bullpen, and their bullpen guys, too."