The large double doors were swung open and soft music could be heard melting out of Room 100 and into the hallway at Minges Coliseum.
The calming tunes were inviting and the room itself was dark, except for splashes of light that danced across the walls of the windowless interior space.
A projector displayed a video of moving colors and shapes on one wall, while a tube of light that resembled a large lava lamp, maybe 5-feet tall, stood on one side of the room. Bubbles glowed in four different colors and were pushed upward through the center of the column by a current, only to have the spheres slide down the sides to repeat their journey.
“That’s my mobile bubble column,” said Dr. David Loy, an Associate Professor of Recreational Therapy with East Carolina’s College of Health and Human Performance.
The College of Health and Human Performance, ECU Athletics and Aces for Autism have partnered in promoting autism awareness by turning Room 100, officially the Developmental Motor Lab, into PeeDee’s Sensory Room.
The space will be available during Saturday’s men’s basketball game against SMU, which tips at 6 p.m. In addition to the men’s basketball game, the room also will be open for the Feb. 27 women’s basketball game against South Florida.
The room is a place for attendees who might experience sensory overload to reset and be removed from the loud and bright sounds and sights that come with sporting events.
Sensory overload occurs when one or more of the five senses — touch, taste, smell, sight and hearing — become overstimulated. A person can feel overwhelmed, unsafe or panicked in response to the sensory input.
Room 100, located on the first floor of the arena, is being prepared to offer an escape. Soft mats line the floor, which is dotted with activities and lounge areas. A crawling tube weaves around parts of the mat, while padded seats and obstacles are found in other corners of the space.
A textured wall is planned, while soft balls and cushioned discs are spread about.
Loy recalled being seated near the scoreboard during a basketball game some years ago with his son, who was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome. Loy said his son struggled at times when he was younger with the loud noises, sounds and activity associated with the game, prompting Loy to become interested in sensory rooms.
“It’s meant for people dealing with sensory overload,” Loy explained. “It’s not a playground. That would defeat the purpose of its intention. It’s really more of a cooling off area. You come in for 15-20 minutes, reset, and return to the game with your family.”
The reopening of the room comes about two years after it was last opened. Initially unveiled in February 2020, the room was the first of its kind at an ECU athletic venue and served as part of the college’s Design4Disability initiative, of which Loy is the director.
COVID derailed plans for continued usage for the rest of 2020 and 2021. Saturday’s reopening coincides with the Pirates’ annual autism awareness game.
Aces for Autism director and co-founder Robbie Robinson said she had received lots of positive feedback from families that benefited from the sensory room.
“A lot of the feedback we got from the families we serve was that they were overwhelmed with joy,” Robinson said. “And we had some families that never had experienced a university or a sporting event where they recognized that there were different needs.
“And just to see different families meeting each other, other moms sitting on the floor with their kids, know that they’re not going through this journey alone. They came into this space because their child might be having a rough time, but then there’s another mom or dad in here that knows what you’re going through.”
Students across five different majors have signed on to volunteer their time to oversee the room.
Loy also said that there are plans to build and maintain a sensory trailer that would be available for outdoor sporting events for use during football and baseball.
ECU’s Innovation Design Lab is working on building and outfitting the trailer which would include many of the same installments, as well as a textured mural, noise-canceling headphones and more.
The trailer could signal the start of a more prominent presence in the community as the room is able to be on the move. Loy envisions a future where spaces like these will be commonplace at events such as concerts, sporting events and festivals.
“It’s really a great collaboration,” he said.
Loy is hopeful that the mobile sensory room will be ready by the 2023 baseball season, and maybe earlier.