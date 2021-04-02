Easter weekend will double as kind of a homecoming weekend for a couple of East Carolina teams.
For track and field, Saturday marks the seventh annual Bill Carson Invitational, which ECU wasn’t able to host last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Saturday at 8 a.m. is the start of the two-day ECU Easter Invitational women’s golf tournament at Ironwood Country Club.
The Bill Carson track event in years past featured a handful of teams, but the pandemic impact that still exists in college sports limited travel will have ECU facing only nearby UNC Wilmington. There also will be some attendance restrictions in what will feel like more of a dual meet than a full invitational.
“The first time we competed was last weekend at South Carolina, so it’s basically been 13 full months since our entire team competed,” ECU track and field coach Curt Kraft said during a phone interview Wednesday. “We had a few individuals who did a little indoor season, but it wasn’t much. It is different and it feels different, but it was great to compete last week and it’s absolutely going to be great to compete this weekend, and we are thankful for that, I just don’t know what it’s going to look like in the end. ... But it’s going to be fun and the kids are excited and it’s senior day, so we’ll honor our seniors like we normally do. We’ll have 13 seniors — 12 women and one male — and we’ll do that at 1 o’clock.”
ECU’s men’s golf team hosted a meet at Brook Valley on March 22 and 23, finishing in a tie for fourth place among 13 teams.
Both the Pirate men and women are gearing toward their American Athletic Conference golf championships later in April, which for the AAC women is in Pinehurst April 18-20. The ECU women have played four events this year, boasting a first-place finish at the River Landing Classic hosted by UNC Wilmington.
Kraft described his women’s track and field squad as a balanced team. The men are led by one of their seniors, Ryan Davis, who on Wednesday was named AAC male field athlete of the week.
Davis, a Fayetteville native, set a new ECU record in the discus and hammer events at the South Carolina meet. His hammer throw of 68.99 meters ranked fifth-best in the nation.
“You’re going to hear a lot about him in the future, and we expect him to be at the NCAA outdoor championships, barring any unforeseen circumstances,” Kraft said. “He’s been doing wonderful.”