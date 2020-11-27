ECU logo1

OFFENSE

QB: 12 — Holton Ahlers

Junior, 6-3, 228

RB: 47 — Rahjai Harris

Freshman, 5-10, 228

OR: 5 — C.J. Johnson

Sophomore, 6-2, 236

OR: 11 — Blake Proehl

Junior, 6-1, 186

IR: 22 — Tyler Snead

Sophomore, 5-7, 169

TE: 80 — Shane Calhoun

Freshman, 6-2, 236

LT: 77 — Walt Stribling

Freshman, 6-6, 252

LG: 54 — Avery Jones

Sophomore, 6-4, 299

C: 66 — Fernando Frye

Grad, 6-3, 303

RG: 75 — Sean Bailey

Senior, 6-6, 322

RT: 79 — Justin Chase

Grad, 6-5, 311

RETURN

KR: 25 — Keaton Mitchell, 22 — Tyler Snead

PR: 22 — Snead


DEFENSE

DE: 33 — Damir Faison

Sophomore, 6-2, 255

DT: 45 — Rick D’Abreu

Sophomore, 6-2, 253

DT: 90 —Elijah Morris

Freshman, 6-1, 283

DE: 99 — Chris Willis

Grad, 6-2, 260

LB: 12 — Xavier Smith

Junior, 6-0, 246

LB: 38 — Bruce Bivens

Senior, 6-0, 229

LB: 35 — Jireh Wilson

Sophomore, 6-3, 201

CB: 4 — Malik Fleming

Sophomore, 5-10, 178

S: 27 — Shawn Dourseau

Sophomore, 5-11, 191

S: 14 — Juan Powell

Freshman, 5-11, 176

CB: 21 — Ja’Quan McMillian

Sophomore, 5-10, 161

KICKING

K: 9 — Jake Verity, senior

P: 1— Luke Larsen, freshman

