Tyler Snead
The speedy ECU slot receiver totaled 244 all-purpose yards last week in a 28-3 win at Temple, which is second-most for his career behind the 276 he totaled a year ago in a game at SMU. Strictly as a receiver, the versatile Snead has at least one catch in 18 straight games.
The combination of how Snead played a week ago with success versus SMU in 2019 should have him rolling into this matchup with plenty of confidence. Snead also is looking to finish as the Pirates’ leader in receptions and receiving yards for the season, ranking first currently with five more catches and seven more yards than Blake Proehl. Snead has four touchdown receptions, trailing C.J. Johnson’s five.
Bruce Bivens
Like Snead, Bivens had one of the best games of his career last Saturday versus lowly Temple when he led ECU’s defense with 11 total tackles to go with two stops for loss and an interception. The linebacker from Houston also is one of the Pirates’ seniors playing in the final game of the season.
SMU trusts veteran quarterback Shane Buechele to make the correct pre-snap calls and to go through his progressions during a play to best utilize the talented weapons around him. Bivens is one of the more vocal and proven players on the Pirate defense, putting him and others like Xavier Smith and Shawn Dourseau in position to match Buechele’s decisions and mental and physical abilities.
Rashee Rice
SMU’s offense compares very similarly to UCF and Memphis as the leaders in the American Athletic Conference.
All three of those teams are led by their quarterback, and Buechele’s most reliable passing target this year has been Rice.
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound receiver has 43 receptions with average catch of 14.8 yards in his sophomore season. Tulsa kept him out of the end zone in the Mustangs’ last game, but before then, had a run of five total TDs in a four-game span.
Buechele’s afternoon against the Pirates this year could be shaped by his ability to find Rice behind ECU pass coverage for big plays.