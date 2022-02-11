The East Carolina softball team opened its season on Friday with games against Purdue and Georgetown at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, S.C.
The Pirates split the two games, losing their season-opener to Purdue, 9-3, before winning 6-5 over Georgetown in eight innings. ECU continues the classic on Saturday with games against Georgetown and Purdue, before finishing with a Sunday game against Coastal Carolina.
Purdue held a 7-0 after five innings in the opener, and the Pirates scored their first runs of the season with three in the bottom of the sixth. The Boilermakers, from the Big 10 Conference, scored two more runs in the seventh.
ECU (1-1) played from behind against Georgetown after surrendering three runs in the bottom of the first, but scored twice in the second and tied the score at 3-3 in the fourth with another run. Georgetown added a run in the sixth, and ECU leadoff hitter Taudrea Sinnie forced the game into extras with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh that tied the score at 4-4.
Bailey Ledvina singled home a run in the top of the eighth, and a bases-loaded walk by Taylor Woodring brought home another run to give ECU an important two-run cushion that preserved the win after Georgetown pushed across one run in the eighth.
ECU’s first-year head coach Shane Winkler picked up his first win with this new team. Winkler took over this season following a successful three-year stint at George Washington University when he led the Colonials to a 91-43 record. The Colonials won both the regular season and tournament titles in 2021 to advance to the NCAA Championship for the first time, and made their second overall postseason appearance.
Last year, the Pirates put together a 16-33 overall record and 7-17 mark in American Athletic Conference play.
Women’s soccer coach Hamilton resigns
Jason Hamilton, who has served as ECU’s women's soccer coach for the past four seasons, announced on Thursday that he has resigned from his position effective February 18.
Assistant coach Emily Buccilla was appointed interim head coach.
"We appreciate all of Jason’s contributions to our women’s soccer program and the positive impact he has had on our student-athletes,” ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert said in a release. “We wish Jason and his family the best on their future endeavors."
Gilbert indicated a search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.
Hamilton compiled 26 victories during his four seasons at the helm of the ECU program. His clubs qualified for three American Athletic Conference Championship tournaments and advanced to the semifinal round on two occasions. Under Hamilton, the Pirates recorded their first victory over a ranked opponent since 2011 with their 2-1 victory over No. 23 Memphis on Oct. 24.
In all, he coached eight All-AAC selections and four all-rookie team performers, including the 2021 league rookie-of-the-year pick in Haley McWhirter. McWhirter tied for fifth in the conference with six goals, including three game winners for the Pirates.
Track and field ready for final tuneup
The East Carolina track and field program will compete at the Kenneth Giles Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Virginia Beach, Va. The invite is the final competition for the Pirates before the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.
"Both teams are very excited about the final tuneup of the year before we go to the conference championships,” men’s and women’s track and field and cross country director Curt Kraft said. “This is a very important weekend for both teams because we have to get some final marks for the conference performance list. This facility has a very fast track as we found out last week.”
ECU recorded seven new program top-10 marks last weekend at the East Coast Invitational and the Camel City Invitational.
At the East Coast Invitational, Molly Stecker won the high jump with a mark of 1.63 meters. In the pole vault, the Pirates finished 1-2-3 with Sommer Knight (3.80m), Rileigh Cardin (3.50m) and Lena Calkins (3.35m).
Destiny Griffin placed second in the shot put with an attempt that measured 13.11 meters, while also finishing fifth in the weight throw with a mark of 14.98 meters.
On the men's side in Virginia Beach, Royal Burris notched the sixth-fastest indoor 200-meter dash time in program history and finished fifth by crossing the finish line in 21.46.
Rocky Mount native and Northern Nash graduate Terence Booth, Jr. claimed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 8.15. Rounding out the competition was an event title won by Niejel Wilkins in the triple jump as he posted an effort of 15.09 meters.
Over in Winston-Salem, Lily Schlossberg checked in with a fifth-place result in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:17.14. Madeline Hill also finished fifth in the 5,000-meter run at 17:33.95.