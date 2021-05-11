The East Carolina softball team ended the regular season on a five-game win streak, capped by winning all four games over visiting Memphis at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.
ECU (16-32, 7-17 American Athletic Conference) recorded two shutouts of the Tigers (9-40, 2-22), taking Game 2 by a 3-0 score behind Erin Poepping’s 7.0 innings with two hits allowed before Kama Woodall also went a complete 7.0 innings in a 4-0 victory.
The Pirates finished in sixth place in the AAC. They will play the first game of the seven-team AAC tournament at noon on Thursday in Tulsa, Okla., versus No. 3 seed UCF (37-16-1, 16-7-1). The game is on ESPN+. ECU went 0-4 against the Knights in Greenville in April.
Sunday’s 4-2 Pirate victory over Memphis featured the hosts scoring two runs in the first inning and finishing with eight hits, led by Rachel McCollum going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.
The Pitt Community College softball team (27-7) is matched up against Florence-Darlington Tech in a best-of-three series to determine which team advances to the Region X Tournament in Burlington. Monday’s games at PCC were postponed to today, beginning at 1 p.m.
PCC a 2-seed
Pitt Community College went 1-2 in its final baseball regular season weekend series against Brunswick CC, falling 13-3 in five innings in Sunday’s rubber match.
The Bulldogs (19-16) went 16-11 in Region X and will be the No. 2 seed in the East later this week in Burlington at the South Atlantic District Tournament.
Pitt won 6-3 in Game 1 over Brunswick. Shea Ward continued his stellar season with a 2-for-4 outing, including two runs scored and a home run, and PCC also got a homer from Martin Zelenka.
After a 13-5 victory by Brunswick in Game 2, the finale saw five total runs scored in the opening inning before Brunswick took control via a 6-3 edge after three innings.
Golf updates
The opening round of the women’s golf NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, which includes East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd, was postponed from Monday to 11 a.m. today because of heavy Monday morning rain at the University Course in Baton Rouge, La.
The top six teams and three individuals not on the six advancing teams in Baton Rouge will advance to the NCAA championship event. Forbrigd earned an automatic regional bid after winning the American Athletic Conference individual title.
In men’s golf, East Carolina junior A.J. Beechler was named All-American Athletic Conference as voted on recently by the league’s nine head coaches. Beechler finished seventh at the AAC championship tournament with a score of 4-under-par 212, which is lowest score at the American championship in school history.
“A.J. really came on strong in our last three events, posting two top-10 finishes and shooting under par in six of his last nine rounds,” coach Andrew Sapp said in a release.
Lacrosse all-conference
A program-best four players from the East Carolina women’s lacrosse team earned postseason honors. Megan Pallozzi, Nicole LeGar, Liz Blumthal and Frances Kimel were all named to the American all-conference second team.
Pallozzi finished her career with the highest scoring season in Pirate history. She became the first Pirate to score 30 goals and record 40 points, finishing the year with 36 goals and seven assists for 43 points. Pallozzi finished 32nd in the country in free-position shot percentage, shooting 61.1 percent from the eight-meter arc.
LeGar totaled 39 points on 28 goals and 11 assists. She was the first Pirate to reach 100 career points and holds the ECU record in points (122), draw controls (166), ground balls (84) and caused turnovers (47).
“Hard work pays off, and these individual players are all incredibly hard workers,” coach Amanda Moore said. “In the case of Blumthal, Pallozzi and LeGar, their commitment to our program’s growth over the last four years has been a testament to their character and faith in ECU lacrosse.”