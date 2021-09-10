The tone of East Carolina’s football team from a season-opening, neutral-site loss to Appalachian State more than a week ago has long shifted to the excitement of its home opener at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Saturday marks a full return of Pirate fans ready to greet a Southeastern Conference opponent in South Carolina.
It will likely be the largest crowd at Dowdy-Ficklen during the era of third-year coach Mike Houston. The stadium could not exceed 3,500 fans last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and ECU (0-1) is aiming for its first win versus the SEC since 1999. The Gamecocks, of course, are hoping to use some of their top-end talent and a possible advantage in the trenches to give their first-year coach, Shane Beamer, a 2-0 record.
ECU was a slight favorite Sunday for the matchup, but that reversed in the following days to SC being the favored team.
“You just have to play your game,” Pirate starting receiver and kick returner Tyler Snead said. “The first play will probably be like, ‘Man, this is exciting.’ You might not recognize the crowd or you might recognize it, but as the game goes along, you are more focused and locked in on what’s going on on the field. ... I think the crowd is going to be big and especially our fans. They’re the best, so we are very excited for that.”
The Pirates haven’t hosted an SEC team since 1997, when South Carolina played the role of visitor and won 26-0. Two years later, ECU won 21-3 over the Gamecocks in Columbia as part of the 7-1 start to a 9-3 Pirate season.
East Carolina is 5-14 all-time against the Gamecocks with four straight losses in the series.
A hit to the right side of the ECU offensive line occurred during the opening quarter versus App State, when starting right tackle Bailey Malovic went down with a season-ending knee injury. Noah Henderson will step into the starting role beside senior Sean Bailey, who will be indirectly connected to some of the planned events by ECU surrounding the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Bailey was living in New York when his dad, Steve, was a firefighter and a first responder. Steve, who was later diagnosed with intestinal cancer and Leukemia, will join Sean’s mother, Mary, and other family members in attendance for the first home game of Bailey’s final collegiate season.
This is Bailey’s second time playing on Sept. 11. The other was his senior year at Lambert (Ga.) High School.
“It’s special, and pregame, I’ll probably be a little jittery and a little out of my mind, but once it’s time for kickoff, I’ll be able to shut it out of my mind and just play,” he said. “It’s amazing the hell they went through and continue to live their lives afterwards. It has brought us closer, me and my dad, and every moment we share together is a little more special. It’s kind of a propelling factor into me trying to play college football. I always wanted to, but that moment when he got sick kind of pushed me to work a little harder and try to put on a better a show for him on the field. ... He doesn’t let it define him, but he takes advantage of every day he has and makes the most of it.”
Starting running back Keaton Mitchell provided the Pirates’ biggest spark last week with a catch out the backfield that he quickly turned into a 63-yard touchdown and 6-0 ECU lead. East Carolina did not reach the end zone again until facing a lopsided score when Holton Ahlers found tight end Ryan Jones, in his Pirate debut, for a 38-yard touchdown to create the final score of 33-19 with 2:10 to play.
“Ryan had that touchdown catch late in the game and Shane (Calhoun) was battling a minor injury from preseason camp, so he probably did not play as much as he will moving forward,” Houston said of the tight end play. “But those two guys, along with Zech Byrd and Aaron Jarman, all played. In the run game, I thought Zech Byrd did a really good job at the point of attack. They are all different, and they are going to be a big part of our offense.”
Along with Mitchell, Pirate rusher Rahjai Harris received eight carries for 22 yards versus a speedy Mountaineer defense.
South Carolina’s opener was a 46-0 rout of Eastern Illinois. The Panthers, a Football Championship Subdivision club that hasn’t posted a winning season since 2017, were held to 109 yards. SC’s defense grabbed two interceptions, including one returned 61 yards by Jordan Burch for a touchdown.
Ahlers was 22-of-40 passing for 295 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against App State. He was sacked four times.
“We have gotten over it, because that’s what we do,” Pirate offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “(Henderson) will have to play good this week, because I’m telling you, the D-Line for (South Carolina) is special. They’ll be as good as we see, and we saw a really good one last week. This one is bigger and as fast.”
In a dominant game for the Gamecocks in Week 1, one thing Beamer did bemoan was his team’s eight penalties for 61 yards. ECU, similarly, was issued seven penalties for 90 yards versus Appalachian.
“Some of the time during the play, we looked undisciplined, and lining up offsides and what not, you can’t have that,” Beamer said. “We talk about playing smart football. We didn’t do a great job of that. We have all of our goals we go into each week about what we have to do to win the football game, and we did that in everything Saturday night and did it really, really well, except the penalty part of it. We have to be a lot better there or it will cost us Saturday in Greenville.”