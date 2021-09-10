OFFENSE

QB: 8— Zeb Noland

Grad, 6-2, 232

RB: 11 — ZaQuandre White

Senior, 6-1, 215

WR: 3 — Jalen Brooks

Senior, 6-2, 202

WR: 5 — Dakereon Joyner

Junior, 6-1, 207

WR: 6 — Josh Vann

Senior, 5-11, 190

TE: 9 — Nick Muse

Senior, 6-5, 249

LT: 75 — Jazston Turnetine

Senior, 6-7, 342

LG: 52 — Jaylen Nichols

Junior, 6-5, 327

C: 71 — Eric Douglas

Senior, 6-4, 308

RG: 75 — Jovaughn Gwyn

Junior, 6-3, 300

RT: 79 — Dylan Wonnum

Senior, 6-5, 308

RETURN

KR: 5 — Dakereon Joyner, 21 — Juju McDowell

PR: 6 — Josh Vann


DEFENSE

DE: 15 — Aaron Sterling

Senior, 6-2, 250

DT: 99 — Jabari Ellis

Senior, 6-3, 278

DT: 6 — Zacch Pickens

Junior, 6-4, 305

LB: 1 — Kingsley Enagbare

Senior, 6-4, 265

LB: 29 — David Spaulding

Sophomore, 6-1, 195

MLB: 44 — Sherrod Greene

Senior, 6-1, 230

LB: 19 — Brad Johnson

Senior, 6-3, 240

CB: 24 — Marcus Dial

Sophomore, 6-0, 190

FS: 12 — Jaylan Foster

Senior, 5-10, 195

SS: 4 — Jaylin Dickerson

Junior, 6-1, 197

CB: 28 — Darius Rush

Junior, 6-2, 195

KICKING

K: 43 — Parker White, Senior

P: 39 — Kai Kroeger, Sophomore

