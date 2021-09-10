OFFENSE
QB: 8— Zeb Noland
Grad, 6-2, 232
RB: 11 — ZaQuandre White
Senior, 6-1, 215
WR: 3 — Jalen Brooks
Senior, 6-2, 202
WR: 5 — Dakereon Joyner
Junior, 6-1, 207
WR: 6 — Josh Vann
Senior, 5-11, 190
TE: 9 — Nick Muse
Senior, 6-5, 249
LT: 75 — Jazston Turnetine
Senior, 6-7, 342
LG: 52 — Jaylen Nichols
Junior, 6-5, 327
C: 71 — Eric Douglas
Senior, 6-4, 308
RG: 75 — Jovaughn Gwyn
Junior, 6-3, 300
RT: 79 — Dylan Wonnum
Senior, 6-5, 308
RETURN
KR: 5 — Dakereon Joyner, 21 — Juju McDowell
PR: 6 — Josh Vann
DEFENSE
DE: 15 — Aaron Sterling
Senior, 6-2, 250
DT: 99 — Jabari Ellis
Senior, 6-3, 278
DT: 6 — Zacch Pickens
Junior, 6-4, 305
LB: 1 — Kingsley Enagbare
Senior, 6-4, 265
LB: 29 — David Spaulding
Sophomore, 6-1, 195
MLB: 44 — Sherrod Greene
Senior, 6-1, 230
LB: 19 — Brad Johnson
Senior, 6-3, 240
CB: 24 — Marcus Dial
Sophomore, 6-0, 190
FS: 12 — Jaylan Foster
Senior, 5-10, 195
SS: 4 — Jaylin Dickerson
Junior, 6-1, 197
CB: 28 — Darius Rush
Junior, 6-2, 195
KICKING
K: 43 — Parker White, Senior
P: 39 — Kai Kroeger, Sophomore