C.J. Johnson, WR
Some of Johnson’s best games in his career have come against the stiffest opponents, headlined by 283 receiving yards versus Cincinnati in 2019. This is an opportunity for Johnson, who is 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, to step up versus a Southeastern Conference secondary, albeit a secondary with cornerbacks who are trying to get established as first-year starters.
Johnson also will be looking for a bounce-back performance in Week 2 of his junior season. His potential Hail Mary touchdown catch to end the first half versus Appalachian State was wiped out, instead ruled an interception by Ryan Huff in joint possession with Johnson, and the talented pass-catcher finished with 24 yards on three catches.
App State also held Tyler Snead to 27 receiving yards in defeating the Pirates, 33-19.
Kevin Harris, RB
Harris did not play for the Gamecocks last week, but a season ago, he enjoyed a breakout year of 1,138 rushing yards in 10 games. The junior is SC’s career leader in rushing average per carry at a 6.4 clip.
After being slowed during the preseason and not playing a week ago, Harris’ potential role for the Gamecocks should be a factor versus the Pirates. ECU also needs to key on ZaQuandre White after the speedy back totaled 128 rushing yards in the South Carolina opener versus Eastern Illinois.
Four different Gamecocks had at least three carries last Saturday, including 12 for White and 14 by freshman Marshawn Lloyd.
Kingsley Enagbare, OLB
The important buck position up front on the Gamecock defense in manned by Enagbare, who can use his athleticism at 6-4 and 265 pounds to serve as the team’s best pass-rusher. The senior emerged a year ago as an SEC first-team defensive pick and is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick.
He has 10.5 career sacks in 33 games. The 6-foot-4 Enagbare was not a major factor in SC’s opening contest, finishing with one quarterback hurry and one tackle.
ECU QB Holton Ahlers was sacked four times by Appalachian State. The Pirates also have a new starting right tackle in Noah Henderson following a Week 1 season-ending knee injury to Bailey Malovic.