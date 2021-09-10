East Carolina’s home opener is set for a noon kickoff at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium versus South Carolina. The TV broadcast is on ESPN2.
Here are three questions heading into the matchup:
1. Who is the leading rusher?
The most productive running back Saturday afternoon will likely be on the winning team.
Novelty for this game comes in each team having its own version of “thunder and lightning” in the backfield. For ECU, it is speedy Keaton Mitchell paired with South Carolina native and power rusher Rahjai Harris. Mitchell was the Pirates’ most productive offensive player in the opener, totaling 129 all-purpose yards versus Appalachian State.
South Carolina’s big-play back a week ago was ZaQuandre White, who totaled 128 rushing yards in a lead role. True freshman Juju McDowell also has plenty of speed, but joining the Gamecock backfield this week is 220-pound Kevin Harris in his return from a back injury. Harris had 16 total touchdowns in 10 games in 2020.
The quarterbacks also could factor prominently into the run game, but there’s a strong chance that at least one RB will emerge at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to help his team win.
2. The attendance number?
East Carolina officials are confident in an announced attendance of at least 40,000 at the 51,000-seat venue. It is ECU’s first time hosting a Southeastern Conference team since 1997, and Pirate players also are hoping to use the home crowd to their advantage.
The largest home during ECU’s 2019 season was 38,094. The last time Dowdy-Ficklen had at least 40,000 was 43,776 in September of 2017 in a 64-17 loss to Virginia Tech.
The 2016 season featured multiple games at near full capacity, including 50,719 versus N.C. State and 46,042 when the Pirates hosted UCF.
3. How many SC passers?
East Carolina defensive coordinator Blake Harrell on Wednesday mentioned receiver/former quarterback Dakereron Joyner as a player to watch in either a Wildcat situation or on a trick play pass versus the Pirates. While that remains a possibility, the focus on South Carolina quarterbacks is centered around Luke Doty in his possible return from a preseason foot injury.
Doty is a sophomore dual-threat QB similar in many ways to East Carolina backup Mason Garcia, who is looking to build on some of the success he had late in the 2020 season. He was inactive in Week 1.
Zeb Noland received national attention for his recent transition from South Carolina graduate assistant coach to starting QB. He is not as athletic as Doty, but he did throw four touchdown passes against overmatched Eastern Illinois.