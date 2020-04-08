Rodrigo Romero, Gustavo Santos and Kristen Stege were named All-Americans on Wednesday by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for the 2019-20 season, giving East Carolina's program its first All-America selections since 1984.
Romero, a freshman diver, and butterfly specialist Santos serve as the Pirates’ first male All-Americans since 1968. Freestyle swimmer Kristen Stege became the 28th honoree on the women’s side and first since Caycee Poust in 1984.
They all qualified for the NCAA championship meet that was canceled because of COVID-19.
"I am very proud and happy for these athletes, and our coaches who work with them every day,” Pirate coach Matthew Jabs said. “This is a tremendous honor and well deserved. While we all wished we were able to compete at the NCAA championship this year, each of us understand the bigger picture. This recognition will help put a close to what felt like an unfinished season. We continue to keep all those affected by the COVID-19 virus in our thoughts and appreciate those medical and first responder personnel who are helping fight this virus daily."
Due to the cancellation of the NCAA swimming and diving championships, the CSCAA board adjusted the selection criteria to include all Division I individuals selected to the NCAA championships. Divers entered in uncontested events from the Zone C qualification meet were named All-Americans, and all Division I relay teams achieving 'A' standards also were recognized.
Santos was named an All-American in the 100-yard butterfly. He won the event at all four of his American Athletic Conference championship meets, including this year as a senior. The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native was slated to compete in two events at the NCAA meet for the second straight year.
Romero earned All-America accolades in the platform and 3-meter springboard. He collected three medals at the American championships, winning gold in the 1-meter diving competition and silver in the 3-meter and platform.
Stege received All-America honors in the 1,650-yard freestyle and is the first athlete in program history to earn an All-American nod in that event. She captured the gold medal in the 1,650 freestyle at the AAC championships with a school- and conference-championship record time of 16:11.96.