It was quite the scene, and it was one that almost never materialized.
Members of the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team jumped into the pool, some wearing t-shirts, to celebrate a home triangular win over William & Mary and Old Dominion inside Minges Natatorium on Jan. 14.
Fifth-year senior Randi Palandro was still wringing water out of a tangle of hair when she looked over her shoulder and across the pool deck.
“This is pretty special because we kind of thought we would never get a senior night,” said Palandro, who has been swimming for the Pirates since the 2018-19 season. “I’m going on a fifth year so I was supposed to do my senior night last year but the meet got canceled. So we didn’t even get it last year and I was like, ‘I need to get one.’ There was a time when we didn’t even know if we would swim here again so, yeah, this is awesome.”
The Pirates’ final home meet of the season a year ago was canceled as the threat of a winter storm cost them their senior night against Georgia Southern. The meet was not made up and it served as another chapter in what has been a unique past couple of seasons.
ECU’s swimming and diving teams suffered a near death blow on May 21, 2020, when they learned that they were collectively one of four teams eliminated as part of the athletic department’s response to COVID-19. The cuts included the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams and the men’s and women’s tennis teams.
The men’s swim and dive program was one of the more successful at the school as the team won its fourth American Athletic Conference title in six seasons at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.
The cuts eliminated coaching positions and sent student-athletes to find new athletic homes. Many left. Some stayed. Questions swirled over the next eight months about what to do next.
It wasn’t until January 2021 that ECU reinstated the women’s swimming and women’s tennis programs, and avoided litigation surrounding Title IX.
“When the decision was made it was fairly clear that it wasn’t going to come back and that was a reality check and a difficult time for the athletes and difficult for me and the coaching staff,” ECU head coach Matthew Jabs said.
“It was probably a good two months before I could come back over here to come back to the office and clean out my stuff,” he said. “That was tough. But now we’re focused forward. We had no idea if it would come back, so it was kind of a pleasant call when I heard that the plan was to bring the women back and that the administration was interested in having me back.”
Jabs said five girls decided to stay on campus and return to the team for the 2021 campaign. The Pirates were headed back to the pool and they were mostly starting over from scratch. A new foundation of expectations had to be set and the climb to the top of the conference began once again.
“Last year when we rebooted this thing and kicked it back off, there were still five girls on campus that decided to come back and they did an awesome job,” Jabs said. “Our success dynamic had to change. We had 15 girls on the roster (eight swimmers) at the time so we’re not winning a lot of meets and we’re not winning a championship. That’s just not going to happen.”
Matthew Jabs sat at his desk with his back to a wall of windows overlooking the eight-lane pool and 15-foot-deep diving well. His office is a flight of stairs above the pool deck and the smell of chlorine permeates every inch of the place.
Like coffee for some, it’s the chlorine that powers Jabs.
He took over as the head coach for the men’s and women’s teams in 2017 after serving as a member of former coach and Hall of Famer Rick Kobe’s staff for 17 seasons.
A mainstay on the deck for decades, the Vernon, Conn., native never left after graduating from ECU in 2001 following his own standout career. He was a two-time winner of the team’s most outstanding swimmer award and he set the 100-yard freestyle record which stood for more than 20 years.
The next step was to enter coaching, even if he didn’t plan it that way.
“I had no idea what I wanted to do throughout college. I dabbled in a little of everything,” he said. “I had some experience coaching since I was 12 years old so I followed that.”
As a high-schooler, Jabs was put in charge of the junior side of a summer league team which he coached once his own training sessions were finished. He had no real experience aside from being a swimmer himself, and he said at that point in his early career he determined his role a success if his athletes remained interested in the sport.
“Once I got on a college deck I got into the grad program and I was like, ‘Why not just stay in college the rest of my life? This is really cool,’” Jabs said. “Coach Kobe was really hands-off and when he put me with a group he said, ‘It’s yours.’ So really a trial by fire.”
Now, Jabs said he doesn’t have any interest in swimming like he used to. He likes to stay dry. He’d rather plan workouts for a six-day training trip to Florida like the one the team took over winter break.
ECU is 2-0 coming out of that break and improved to 6-3 overall, with a road test today at Georgia Southern.
“I’m not a patient person. This process, though, forced me to learn some patience,” Jabs said. “You go through a lot of success in winning, to then be starting from scratch and realizing this is going to take some time.”
University of Alabama transfer Caitlin Reynera came to ECU ahead of the restart season in 2021. Then a junior, Reynera was looking for a fresh start and found the Pirates.
The fit interlocked like a puzzle.
“I was kind of jumping into the unknown,” Reynera said. “And then suddenly Coach Jabs arrived and they came up to me and opened their arms and welcomed me in here. He said I would be part of the foundation of getting this team back and it’s the best change I’ve ever had.”
Reynera has helped invigorate the Pirates. She was part of four wins during the Jan. 14 meet. Her 100- and 200-yard breaststroke times rank fourth and third all-time at ECU, respectively. Her 200-yard individual medley time is eighth all-time.
Fellow Alabama transfer and senior Polina Rukosuev has been another strong addition to the program. Rukosuev, a distance freestyler, has three top-six times already and contributed to three more wins at the senior day meet at Minges.
Rebuilding a program requires athletes like the two transfers, an influx of fast freshmen, as well as holdovers like seniors Palandro, Meghan French and diver Anna Otto who stuck through the uncertainty.
Jabs expects to develop a strong roster that can compete for championships soon. He wants to build a winner in a pool that he’s never left.
“The first varsity record that one of the athletes I coached had set,” Jabs said, “I was happier for that than the records I set, and that sold it for me. I never wanted to coach anywhere else. This place has such a history of swimming and diving and I was fortunate that positions opened in front of me.
“And when the program was cut and then they decided to bring the women back, I had a conversation with (athletic director) Jon Gilbert about a plan moving forward. I knew I would have had a hard time watching someone else bring this program back because it’s been a part of my life for so long.”
And it continues to be a part of ECU.