Pittsburgh graduate transfer Ryan Murphy announced Thursday on Twitter that he will play his final college basketball season at Tulane, picking the Green Wave reportedly over East Carolina, BYU and UC Santa Barbara.
Murphy played his freshman season (2017-18) at Charlotte and then went to New Mexico Junior College as a sophomore before transferring again for his lone year at Pitt. He was fifth on the Panthers in scoring this year (7.6 points per game) and led the team in 3-pointers made, finishing 42-of-127 from beyond the arc.
J.J. Miles (49-of-152) was the Pirates’ top 3-point shooter. Freshman Tristen Newton was 33-for-102.