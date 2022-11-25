The East Carolina football team will finish the regular season at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Temple. The Pirates are looking for a win to snap a two-game losing skid.
Here are some numbers to keep in mind for Saturday’s game.
5
ECU has gone five straight games without a turnover.
The last time the Pirates committed a turnover was against Tulane on Oct. 8 when quarterback Holton Ahlers threw a pair of interceptions in the road loss.
2
ECU lost its hold on being the attendance leader in the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates fell to No. 2 following last week and have counted 289,606 in attendance this season for an average of 41,372 fans per game.
Central Florida took over the top spot. The Knights’ total attendance sits at 290,792, with an average count of 41,542.
4
This is just the fourth time in the past decade that the Pirates have a winning record heading into the final game of the regular season. This year’s team is 6-5 with one game to play and looking for a win to guarantee a winning record for the season. Last season’s team was 7-4 before it met Cincinnati in the regular season finale and finished 7-5. The only other seasons to produce winning records before the final game of the regular season was the 2013 season (9-2) and 2014 (8-3), and both of those teams lost the final game to drop to 9-3 and 8-4, respectively.
8
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers’ 3,094 passing yards are the eighth-most in a single season. He owns three of ECU’s top-10 passing seasons.
2
That’s how many consecutive seasons Keaton Mitchell has rushed for at least 1,000 yards. He sits at 1,103 rushing yards with two games to play this season. Mitchell is the first Pirate since Tay Cooper (2012-13) to record consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.
Mitchell is currently seventh on the program’s career rushing yards list with 2,678, 52 behind Theodore Sutton for sixth.
Also, Mitchell’s 13 games with at least 100 yards on the ground is tied for third all time. Only Carlester Crumpler (15 games) and Junior Smith (16) have more.
