ECU vs. Houston

ECU’s Ryan Jones runs the ball against Houston Saturday afternoon at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina football team is eager to get on the field again and prove that last week’s blowout loss to Houston was more of a fluke than a developing trend.

The Pirates will get that chance at 1 p.m. on Saturday when they travel to play American Athletic Conference opponent Temple in the final game of the regular season.