The Temple freshman quarterback and son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner made his collegiate debut in the season opener and has been a strong passer in his first season. He has turned the Owls into a respectable offense in the second half of the season as he finds his groove. Warner has passed for 2,501 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He threw six interceptions through the first four games of the season, but has settled into an accurate passer. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight of 10 games. Warner turned in his first 300-yard passing game in a Nov. 5 win over South Florida, then followed that up with a career-high 484 passing yards in a near upset of Houston. A season-low 176 passing yards came last week against Cincinnati, so look for a bounce-back performance.
Layton Jordan, OLB
The junior outside linebacker has game-breaking ability. Temple is one of the better teams in the country in rushing the passer and it’s because of players like Jordan. He has a team-high nine sacks this season to go with a whopping 18.5 tackles for loss. Jordan has forced three fumbles and recovered one. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he can also play in space and has two interceptions. Temple is averaging more than three sacks per game. Jordan had 2.5 sacks against Cincinnati last week and has at least one tackle for loss in every game but two this season. ECU will have to be aware of Jordan’s assignments and where he lines up on Saturday and be sure to pick him up when he blitzes.
Jsi Hatfield, WR
The Pirates wide receiver has carved out a role in this offense as a big-play threat. Injuries kept him from being that downfield threat through much of the nonconference portion of the schedule as he made just one reception. The speedy junior wideout has made receptions of more than 50 yards in two of the past three games. He had a 55-yard catch-and-run last week against Houston, and had a 51-yard reception against BYU. While Isaiah Winstead and C.J. Johnson command a lot of attention from defenses in the passing game, Hatfield has been able to find space and get behind defenders for big gains. He is also proving to be a weapon in the kick return game. He had long returns of 32, 21 and 22 yards in the past three games, respectively.