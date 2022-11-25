E.J. Warner, QB

The Temple freshman quarterback and son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner made his collegiate debut in the season opener and has been a strong passer in his first season. He has turned the Owls into a respectable offense in the second half of the season as he finds his groove. Warner has passed for 2,501 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He threw six interceptions through the first four games of the season, but has settled into an accurate passer. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight of 10 games. Warner turned in his first 300-yard passing game in a Nov. 5 win over South Florida, then followed that up with a career-high 484 passing yards in a near upset of Houston. A season-low 176 passing yards came last week against Cincinnati, so look for a bounce-back performance.