East Carolina football is hoping to break a few streaks Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, which will be without fans in attendance for the ECU-Temple matchup as part of the city of Philadelphia’s most recent coronavirus gathering guidelines emphasizing no fans at football games through Jan. 1.
ECU (1-6, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) is on a four-game losing streak and also has lost six straight against Temple. The Owls (1-5, 1-5) have had their own issues this year, including untimely injuries and COVID-19 positive tests, with the most notable inactives at the quarterback position.
The Owls and Pirates are both led by second-year coaches with similar visions of closing this truncated season strong and building momentum toward recruiting and future campaigns.
The teams, in fact, have the same opponent as their lone win. ECU won 44-24 at South Florida on Oct. 10, then Temple beat USF 39-37 the following Saturday.
“Us and Temple, both, you are sitting here where you’ve had so much adversity and you keep competing every single day, and I think both clubs go into this game Saturday and they are going to compete at a very high level,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “Both teams are going to play hard and one of us is going to come out with a big win. That is something that can be celebrated in the locker room and just kind put a boost of energy back into the players on that roster, whichever one of us comes away with it.”
ECU hasn’t recorded a win over Temple since 1995. Last year’s meeting was a 27-17 victory for the Owls at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, featuring 237 rush yards by the visitors and 98 for ECU.
The Owls have veteran, proven receivers, led by Branden Mack and Jadan Blue, but they have relied on reserves at running back and quarterback. At QB, former fourth-string left-hander Matt Duncan, a freshman from Summerville, S.C., is set to make his first-career start, and the Pirates desire to make him as uncomfortable as possible in the pocket as a passer.
One area where Temple has remain stocked is the defensive line, led by an interior stalwart in 6-foot-6, 300-pound fifth-year senior Daniel Archibong at nose tackle and junior Ifeanyi Maijeh beside him.
“Archibong is just an enormous kid and was a great player for them last year, and I certainly remember him,” Houston said. “He’s a great player, and I expect to be seeing him play on Sundays in the near future. I think (Maijeh) is a great player again this year and (Arnold Ebiketie) is having another great year and they have the grad transfer from Wake Forest (Manny Walker) as the other end. They are formidable front four and there’s not a weakness there.”
For the Pirates up front, last week’s injury to thriving freshman left tackle Nishad Strother added to an injury list that already included tackles D’Ante Smith and Noah Henderson. Justin Chase, who has mainly been a backup right tackle in his debut season for the Pirates after transferring from N.C. State, has shifted to the lead left tackle spot.
Guards Sean Bailey and Avery Jones have difficult assignments versus the Owls and will be vital in any success ECU can produce with its freshman running back tandem of Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell.
“They are so good inside and big and heavy guys who are quick, so I don’t care what line you had, you would be concerned about this defensive line,” Pirate offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “We have been banged up and that’s just football, though, and nothing you can do about that and it’s next man up. ... (Chase) went the wrong way a couple times and he was backwards and that cost a couple plays in there, but overall, he competed and he did a good job and I’m sure glad we have him. It’s just like, ‘How many holes can you plug?’ When Nishad went down, everybody thought, ‘Anybody but him’ at this point right now. Justin did a good job, and we had some guys who were banged up and gutted it out.”
Harris leads East Carolina with 559 yards on 114 carries, but it was Mitchell who totaled 150 yards of offense a week ago in a 55-17 loss at No. 7 Cincinnati and scored his first touchdown of the season on an 18-yard run.
Cincy held Holton Ahlers to 87 yards passing on 9-of-20 completions, which came after Ahlers had nine total touchdowns with one interception in his previous three outings combined. His touchdown-to-interception ratio for the season is 12-to-8, and he’s averaging 240.2 passing yards per game.
“With the exception of last week and I think against Georgia State, I think he’s played great,” Kirkparick said of Ahlers, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound junior who does not having a rushing TD this year. “I don’t know how you could have played a better game than what he played at Tulsa, because that was phenomenal, and I don’t know how he could have played a better game at South Florida when he was absolutely dead-on. ... (Turnovers) has been maybe the No. 1 frustration that we’ve had offensively, because I think it’s the only thing that has held us back from having a chance to win a couple of the other games.
“Turnovers, and we’ve had some penalty issues, I guess, too. ... We had three (INTs) in the game the other night and we had three in the Georgia State game, well both of those games were games when you get behind so the defense has a huge advantage.”
Duncan played only briefly in Temple’s 38-13 defeat to UCF after Re-al Mitchell was injured. Anthony Russo, who has been limited to three games this year, is in COVID-19 protocol until Monday.
“We dug too big of a hole (versus UCF), but our defense certainly played well enough to win and offensively, we did not, even though we ran the ball effectively,” coach Rod Carey said. “We had a real limited menu for Matt in that situation. ... We would have liked to get Matt in there for another series at the end of the game to get his feet a little more wet than they were, but couldn’t quite get that done.”