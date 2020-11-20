Jadan Blue, WR
Temple’s lead trio of veteran receivers consisting of Blue, Branden Mack and Randle Jones is a team strength, but the pass game success versus the Pirates will be dictated by freshman quarterback Matt Duncan and how he meshes with those receivers.
Blue in 2019 became the first Temple player in school history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season, totaling 95 catches for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns. He is the team’s top receiver again this year, and all five of his TDs came in two games with two against South Florida on Oct. 17 and three the next week versus Memphis.
Blue had seven receptions versus ECU a year ago. Mack made nine grabs for a game-high 107 yards.
Juan Powell, DB
Powell proved late last season and in his limited action this year that when he plays, he has a knack for racking up tackles. He took over for injured safety Warren Saba early in last week’s game at Cincinnati and finished with a team-high eight tackles.
A huge part of Saturday’s game will be when Temple has the ball and is trying to establish the run. ECU’s defense has a tendency to play aggressive and could be asking many players to focus on run support.
While Powell has room to improve in pass coverage and doesn’t want to get caught out of position too many times versus the Owls, his style and strengths versus the run could benefit the Pirates in this game.
Holton Ahlers, QB
When Ahlers threw three interceptions on Oct. 3 in a loss at Georgia State, he responded well the next game with three touchdowns and no INTs in guiding the Pirates to 44-24 victory at South Florida. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 222 yards versus USF, highlighted by a 75-yard deep pass touchdown to C.J. Johnson.
Ahlers’ outing versus Cincinnati a week ago in a 55-17 defeat was one of the least productive of his career. He looked uncomfortable at times in the pocket and made a few ill-advised throws, finishing 9-of-20 for only 87 yards. One of his first-half INTS was returned for a touchdown.
Given that performance and the Greenville native’s history, look for possibly another motivated and efficient outing by Ahlers.