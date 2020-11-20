East Carolina has two games remaining on its football schedule and will be looking to capture a much-needed victory Saturday against Temple. Each team has a 1-5 American Athletic Conference record.
Here are three questions heading into the game:
1. Temple rushing yards?
It is no secret Temple, which is down to its fourth-string quarterback, would love to end with a rushing advantage over the Pirates. The Owls’ run-pass ratio will be directly tied to how they want to use freshman QB Matt Duncan, who possesses some dual-threat capabilities.
Six different Owls carried the ball in their game last week, led by Tayvon Ruley with 90 yards on 23 carries, who has emerged in recent weeks as a go-to player. Ruley is a 6-foot, 215-pound senior from Darby, Pa.
Temple was very balanced in its 27-17 win at ECU a year ago, passing for 253 yards and running for 237.
2. Pirate sacks?
ECU had five sacks in its lone win this year, a 44-24 victory at South Florida. The Bulls did not throw a touchdown pass or an interception in that Oct. 10 matchup, and they finished with 306 passing yards, but the Pirates were timely and effective with their blitzes and pass rush opportunities.
Linebacker Jireh Wilson produced two sacks versus USF and leads the Pirates with 3.5 for the season. End Chris Willis has two sacks and has been a steady player for the Pirate line, which will be looking to put the right amount of pressure on Duncan.
3. Most ECU carries?
A rare highlight for the Pirates last week in their 55-17 loss at Cincinnati was a breakout night by speedy Keaton Mitchell, who has been banged up but put together his most complete game of the year with 124 rushing yards (17 carries), a touchdown and a team-high 26 receiving yards. Starter Rahjai Harris rushed 23 times for 84 yards and a TD.
Harris’ game is built more on strength and breaking tackles, while Mitchell is a quality big-play threat in the passing game and on outside runs with his speed.
If Mitchell has another strong performance and quarterback Holton Ahlers also factors in the run game, the stage could be set for the visitors to spread their carries and have versatility within their offense. They also could lean on one back if that situation fits.