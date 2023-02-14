5d9414013be2e.image.jpg

“Voice of the Pirates” Jeff Charles works on his pre-game show before the East Carolina football game against Towson held at Dowdy-Ficklen on Sept. 5, 2015.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina men’s basketball team will play its first game in 11 days when it hosts Cincinnati at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Pirates’ Feb. 11 game against Tulane was postponed following the death of play-by-play announcer Jeff Charles. The university announced it would honor the longtime broadcaster and his 35-year career with ECU at halftime of Wednesday’s game, along with a moment of silence before tipoff.