The East Carolina men’s basketball team will play its first game in 11 days when it hosts Cincinnati at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Pirates’ Feb. 11 game against Tulane was postponed following the death of play-by-play announcer Jeff Charles. The university announced it would honor the longtime broadcaster and his 35-year career with ECU at halftime of Wednesday’s game, along with a moment of silence before tipoff.
“We will honor Jeff, his legacy, and his many contributions to ECU Athletics in the coming days, weeks and year,” ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert said in a statement. “We will have a moment of silence pre-game and a special tribute of his most iconic calls at halftime of Wednesday's men's basketball game. It is only fitting that Wednesday evening will be a Paint it Purple game inside Minges Coliseum.”
Charles, 70, recently celebrated his 1,000th game broadcasting ECU basketball on Jan. 4 when the Pirates hosted UCF. He was able to call a win in his final game, a Feb. 4 home victory over SMU.
“Jeff had the gift of bringing Pirate games to life and connecting with listeners,” Gilbert continued. “His iconic "You can Paint this one Purple" will remain an important part of ECU Athletics history. His passion for the Pirates was second to none.”