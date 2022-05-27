East Carolina's Sommer Knight qualified for the NCAA outdoor championship meet in the pole vault after she cleared a season-best mark of 4.31 meters on Thursday during the NCAA East preliminary meet in Bloomington, Ind.
Sommer Knight is heading back to nationals. It was only a matter of time.
The East Carolina pole vaulter qualified for the NCAA outdoor championship meet when she turned in a standout performance at the NCAA East preliminary meet on Thursday in Bloomington, Ind.
Knight soared a season-best 4.31 meters — a little more than 14 feet — to tie for the regional championship. Her performance was good enough to qualify for the national meet held June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.
Knight, who had a podium finish a year ago, clinched consecutive appearances in the NCAA championship after she placed third in the country in 2021.
Knight cleared four progressive heights in the prelim round. That didn’t miss an attempt suggests that the Pirates’ star has more in the tank for the final meet of her career.
"We are absolutely thrilled for Sommer Knight to make it to the NCAA final round for the second year in a row,” said Curt Kraft, director of ECU men’s and women’s track and field. “As I've mentioned previous times, the goal is to get to Eugene.
“I know Sommer is excited to advance, but she is still not satisfied. Sommer is an unbelievable competitor, and her goals remain very high heading into Eugene in a couple of weeks. She is a great ambassador of this program and this University.”
Knight earned first-team All-America honors at the national meet last season, finishing in third place with a school-record mark of 4.35 meters.
Knight is the lone Pirate to advance after seven members of the ECU track and field program qualified for and competed this week at the East preliminary in Rebekah Bergquist (discus), Royal Burris (100m, 200m), Ansley Frady (javelin), Melicia Mouzzon (100m, 200m), Brooke Stith (triple Jump) and Niejel Wilkins (triple Jump).
Athletes who finish among the top 48 in their respective events earn a berth into the preliminary rounds. Of those, the top 12 athletes and the best 12 relay teams at both East and West sites will qualify for the NCAA Championships.