Another step toward creating something of a normal college football atmosphere will take place Saturday afternoon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, where East Carolina is set to welcome a maximum of 3,500 fans for the Pirates’ game against Navy.
Masks are required to enter the stadium and social distancing will be emphasized inside and outside of the venue.
Only 350 family members of players were permitted to attend ECU’s first home game on Sept. 26. The uptick to 3,500 fans is in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 gathering guidelines, allowing outdoor large venues to open up to 7 percent capacity. Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium’s capacity is 50,000.
Fans selected to attend, a process that was mostly through Pirate Club priority but still includes tickets for player guests and the opposing team, were emailed their mobile ticket Monday. A lottery was conducted for the initial student allotment of 500 tickets.
The focus is to ensure fans enter through the correct gate, as designated in their mobile ticket along with their “zoned seating” section, and they are asked to sit only with members of their household while socially distancing from others.
“The big thing is getting all 3,500 people in the stadium and operating everything the right way,” Pirate Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said Monday.
Tailgating is prohibited in parking lots operated by ECU and used by fans on game day, which Pirate officials also are hoping leads to attendees coming strictly for the game without congregating or lingering much at the stadium before or after the contest.
Lots will open two hours prior to the noon kickoff. Protocols listed on ecupirates.com for parking lots include no tents and any gatherings, which should include only family or individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium, limited to their own parking space.
One longtime Pirate Club member, 1985 graduate Wes Johnson from Powder Springs, Ga., said no tailgating might lead him and his friends to support local businesses. Traveling to attend Pirate games is part of his usual fall social scene, which has obviously been adjusted this year.
“Several of us don’t see each other until it’s game time every year,” he said during an August phone interview. “Maybe we’re flexible and find a place in Greenville to get together and eat before the game, or even after the game. We could head over together and just park and go in (to the stadium).”
ECU played two road games after its season-opener on Sept. 26. Attendance for the matchup in Atlanta against Georgia State was 3,823, followed by 6,799 fans in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday night for the Pirates’ 44-24 victory over South Florida.
“I think it will just be good to have more of the Pirate faithful in the stands,” ECU coach Mike Houston said Tuesday during his weekly virtual news conference. “The last couple of games in Georgia and in Florida, and those are two pretty hotbed states right now with the pandemic, we were able to experience, though, in those states crowds at the games. It’s good we’ll be able to experience that here at home in Greenville. It’s still only going to be 3,500 fans or so, but at least it’s 3,500 fans and it’s going to be people who are passionate about the Pirates.”
Beer and wine will be sold at eight stand-alone locations inside the stadium beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff and concluding at the end of the third quarter. Alcohol will not be sold at concession stands inside the student section.
Suite-to-suite visits will not be permitted in premium seating areas. Patrons are asked to remain in their ticketed suite throughout the game with their doors closed.
There will be videos on the scoreboard and music playing through the public address speakers, which is similar to the first game in what was a spring scrimmage-like atmosphere, but a potential boost of natural crowd noise could help fuel the Pirate players in their matchup against the American Athletic Conference’s first-place team in Navy.
“When momentum is swinging and we have fans behind our back, that feels totally different,” Pirate quarterback Holton Ahlers said after the Georgia State game about playing in front of various sizes of crowds.