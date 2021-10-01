Michael Pratt, QB
Describing Tulane’s second-year freshman quarterback as one of the most promising young QBs in all of college football would not be an overstatement. He has 30 career touchdown passes with 10 interception in 14 games.
Pratt did not throw an INT through the first three Tulane contests this year until three touchdowns and two INTs a week ago in a 28-21 loss to UAB. He completed 27-of-49 passes, registering his career-high for pass attempts. The Pirates need to focus on Pratt, especially considering he threw for three TDs in a game only twice last year and one was at ECU.
Cameron Carroll, RB
Tulane hasn’t had much of a dynamic rushing attack this season, but Carroll (6-foot, 225 pounds) is a big back who enjoyed flashes of success a year ago. He posted three games of at least 120 rushing yards in 2020, including in the Idaho Potato Bowl and versus ECU when his big-play ability led to six carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
He had only five carries against UAB as part of the Green Wave’s inconsistent offensive possessions. Ygenio Booker received 10 carries. Like Tulane’s run game, ECU’s rush defense also has been inconsistent, especially with tackling, and ranks 88th in the nation.
Ja’Quan McMillian, CB
It is difficult to find another Pirate player who is playing as well as the team’s best cornerback, McMillian. He has an interception in three of four games, including a key pick-six in the second half against Charleston Southern last Saturday night to protect a lead.
Dating back to late in the 2020 season, he has a total of six INTs in the last eight games. With Saturday’s matchup very much about Pratt and the Tulane receivers versus ECU’s talented and veteran secondary, McMillian undoubtedly will be a main player in the game.