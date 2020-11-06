East Carolina is looking for its first win since Oct. 10 and is 0-2 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this year entering a contest against Tulane. The Saturday game kicks off at noon on ESPN-Plus.
Here are three questions about the matchup:
1. Yards for Harris?
Rahjai Harris has a shot to extend his streak of three 100-yard rushing games. The East Carolina freshman running back is thriving and has been consistent in recent weeks, totaling 115 yards, 172 and 118, respectively, in the Pirates’ last three outings.
Harris, who is 5-foot-10 and 228 pounds and has smooth breakaway speed for his size, ranks second in the American Athletic Conference at 89.6 yards per game thanks to his surge. The rookie has had some fumble issues, losing two in the Pirates’ last home game versus Navy and one a week ago at Tulsa.
Tulane ranks third in the AAC in rush defense, yielding 142.9 yards per game.
2. Long Tulane returns?
One of the first notes Pirate coach Mike Houston mentioned early this week about Tulane was special teams.
An aspect of that is the return game, where the Green Wave averages 14.09 yards per punt return compared to 7.60 by its opponents. In kickoff returns, Tulane also has fared better than its opponents with a 24.06 average on its returns and 20.69 by opponents.
Amare Jones is one of the Wave’s most talented and explosive players as a weapon on offense and on special teams. Fellow running back Stephon Huderson also is a threat as a kick returner.
3. Who scores first?
This could be especially important for ECU, which lost 34-30 at Tulsa a week ago in controversial fashion and will be looking to beat Tulane to partially erase memories of that loss.
Tulane stopped a three-game losing streak last weekend when it didn’t allow a Temple touchdown en route to a 38-3 victory. It was 10-3 Tulane at halftime and 24-3 at the end of the third quarter.
ECU has outscored its last three opponents in the first quarter by a total count of 30-17.