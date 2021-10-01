OFFENSE
QB: 7— Michael Pratt
Freshman, 6-2, 210
RB: 20 — Cameron Carroll
Sophomore, 6-0, 225
SB: 5 — Ygenio Booker
Sophomore, 5-1, 200
TE: 80 — Tyrick James
Junior, 6-2, 245
WR: 2 — Duece Watts
Junior, 6-2, 195
WR: 23 — Jaetavian Toles
Senior, 6-0, 180
LT: 79 — Joey Claybrook
Junior, 6-7, 300
LG: 64 — Corey Dublin
Senior, 6-4, 300
C: 52 — Sincere Haynesworth
Sophomore, 6-1, 305
RG: 58 — Caleb Thomas
Freshman, 6-3, 295
RT: 69 — Rashad Green
Freshman, 6-4, 305
RETURN
KR: 4 — Jha’Quan Jackson, 22 — Tyjae Spears
PR: 4 — Jackson
DEFENSE
DE: 41 — Darius Hodges
Freshman, 6-1, 280
NT: 77 — Jeffery Johnson
Junior, 6-3, 295
DT: 94 — Eric Hicks Jr.
Freshman, 6-2, 285
DE: 46 — JoJo Dorceus
Grad, 6-0, 265
LB: 2 — Dorian Williams
Sophomore, 6-1, 225
LB: 33 — Kevin Henry
Grad, 6-0, 230
LB: 0 — Marvin Moody
Senior, 6-2, 225
CB: 9 — Jaylon Monroe
Senior, 5-9, 180
FS: 37 — Macon Clark
Junior, 6-0, 190
SS: 31 — Larry Brooks
Junior, 6-0, 200
CB: 7 — Lance Robinson
Sophomore, 5-11, 190
KICKING
K: 62 — Merek Glover, Junior
P: 97 — Ryan Wright, Junior