Tulane, 10-2

OFFENSE

QB: 7— Michael Pratt

Freshman, 6-2, 210

RB: 20 — Cameron Carroll

Sophomore, 6-0, 225

SB: 5 — Ygenio Booker

Sophomore, 5-1, 200

TE: 80 — Tyrick James

Junior, 6-2, 245

WR: 2 — Duece Watts

Junior, 6-2, 195

WR: 23 — Jaetavian Toles

Senior, 6-0, 180

LT: 79 — Joey Claybrook

Junior, 6-7, 300

LG: 64 — Corey Dublin

Senior, 6-4, 300

C: 52 — Sincere Haynesworth

Sophomore, 6-1, 305

RG: 58 — Caleb Thomas

Freshman, 6-3, 295

RT: 69 — Rashad Green

Freshman, 6-4, 305

RETURN

KR: 4 — Jha’Quan Jackson, 22 — Tyjae Spears

PR: 4 — Jackson


DEFENSE

DE: 41 — Darius Hodges

Freshman, 6-1, 280

NT: 77 — Jeffery Johnson

Junior, 6-3, 295

DT: 94 — Eric Hicks Jr.

Freshman, 6-2, 285

DE: 46 — JoJo Dorceus

Grad, 6-0, 265

LB: 2 — Dorian Williams

Sophomore, 6-1, 225

LB: 33 — Kevin Henry

Grad, 6-0, 230

LB: 0 — Marvin Moody

Senior, 6-2, 225

CB: 9 — Jaylon Monroe

Senior, 5-9, 180

FS: 37 — Macon Clark

Junior, 6-0, 190

SS: 31 — Larry Brooks

Junior, 6-0, 200

CB: 7 — Lance Robinson

Sophomore, 5-11, 190

KICKING

K: 62 — Merek Glover, Junior

P: 97 — Ryan Wright, Junior

