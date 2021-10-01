East Carolina and Tulane will both be 0-0 in the American Athletic Conference when the football is booted for opening kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
ECU (2-2) is 2-5 all-time in its first American game of the season, dating back to 2014. Third-year coach Mike Houston has never started 1-0 in the AAC.
The Pirates, who are 4-point underdogs to Tulane (1-3), won the last two weeks and haven’t been on a three-game win streak since five straight victories as part of a 6-1 start in 2014, when Ruffin McNeill was the coach.
“This is a big home football game for our program,” Houston said. “It’s always exciting when you get to conference play. Certainly being a member of the American conference, you know what kind of league we play in and the quality of teams in our league, so to start off with one at home I think is certainly a big plus for us. It’s going to be an exciting weekend.”
After holding off Charleston Southern 31-28, last Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen, this is also ECU’s first time with consecutive home games this year. After Saturday, the Pirates do not have their next Saturday home contest until Nov. 6 versus Temple.
“For me, I don’t have to worry about school work or telling my teachers I won’t be there,” defensive player Teagan Wilk said. “It’s definitely beneficial, not only because of your preparation and you (don’t) have to do walkthroughs and then go on a plane, but it also is that you are playing at home in front of your friends and your family gets to come see you play. I hope the Boneyard (student section) is packed. A home game is very beneficial.”
Trying to quiet the home crowd specifically will be Tulane second-year standout freshman quarterback Michael Pratt, who has a touchdown pass in all 14 of his career games played. His touchdown-to-interception ratio this year is 10-to-2, and he already is ninth on the Tulane list for career TD passes.
But the Green Wave’s rushing attack has slowed its offense at times, including in a 28-21 loss to UAB a week ago when the Wave ran 28 times for 90 yards. The previous week in a 61-21 defeat at red-hot Ole Miss, Tulane rushed for 139 yards on 38 carries.
“Sometimes it’s been the score and if you have to score quick, it’s a little more difficult to score quickly when you are running the ball in a series,” Green Wave coach Willie Fritz said. “We have to do a better job of it. We have to run the ball more effectively and get some run plays we can hang our hat on that a run play we know we can gain yards on every time we call it. We have to get better running the football.
“We have kind of a few new guys in a few new spots. I think a little bit of it is the score of the game has dictated a little bit running the football and when we can run it.”
The Wave routed Morgan State, 69-20, on Sept. 11 for its lone victory.
ECU leads Tulane 11-6 in the all-time series, but Tulane is 4-1 in the last five matchups. Last season’s 38-21 victory by the Wave at Dowdy-Ficklen featured it dominate on the ground with a 277-35 advantage in rushing yards.
Pirate cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian had a pick-six interception a week ago and 10 total tackles, jumping him to first on the defense with 27 total tackles for the season. ECU sack leader Suirad Ware (2.5 sacks) will miss the first half because of a targeting ejection from last week.
On offense, it’s another important start for Pirate junior QB Holton Ahlers, who threw two interceptions last Saturday to even his season totals to five touchdown passes and five INTs. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound left-hander also has two rushing touchdowns, which is tied with starting running back Keaton Mitchell for the team lead.
Tyler Snead and Mitchell have been vital as receivers, also, led by Snead’s 18 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown.
The Pirates are 18-of-63 on third-down conversions. Houston said being more effective on first down is a key to reversing that trend, beginning against Tulane.
“We have to be better on first down, that is the biggest problem,” he said. “If we can get our offense in third-and-3s and third-and-4s, you’ll be a lot more effective on third down. If we are going to be in third-and-9 and third-and-11s, we are not going to be very effective. Those are the biggest issues. It was the issue the other night (versus Charleston Southern) was we have to be more productive in the early downs to drive the football better.”