With Cincinnati, Tulsa and SMU all among the five remaining opponents on East Carolina’s football schedule, predictions could vary on which game might be the most difficult for the Pirates.
What ECU second-year coach Mike Houston does know is Tulsa is receiving votes in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, in part because it already beat UCF, 34-26, earlier this month and is playing with the same physicality and confidence it did last season.
Temperatures Friday night after kickoff could drop into the low 40s as well, giving the Pirates (1-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) and Tulsa a true fall setting at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. ECU owns an 8-7 edge in the all-time series and won six straight from 2008-15, but the Golden Hurricane (2-1, 2-0) was victorious in the last two meetings with a 45-24 win in 2016 and 49-24 a year ago.
“When you think of Friday night football and late-season football, that is the way it is played,” Houston said. “It’s played in those kind of conditions, and the teams that can handle that, those are the ones that thrive. It really fits the core thing when we talk about building our program. We are building a physical football team. We’ve come so far and we have a long ways to go, but we’re building a team that is going to be able to play well in that kind of environment. I think it’s a great time to have that kind of game.”
ECU will play a second Friday night game Nov. 13 at Cincinnati. Tulsa, Cincy and Houston are the three American teams without a league loss.
The Pirates are 17-point underdogs, yet are looking to continue the recent momentum they have from freshman running back Rahjai Harris (57 carries, 330 yards, 3 TDs) and also from the return of quarterback Holton Ahlers after he missed the Navy game due to COVID-19 protocols. ECU also could use a competitive game as another example of improvement compared to the 2019 blowout by Tulsa, which is 4-2 in its last six contests dating back to last season and has a clear leader in senior QB Zach Smith behind an O-line filled with big, veteran players.
“We have better size this year, so that’s a good start,” Houston said. “It is what it is and they are big football team. We have to be ready to fight and try to match their physicality and try to execute at a high level and do some things that maybe would give them some problems. ... I think (the players) were just like me and they didn’t want a bye week last week and would rather have played, but we took advantage of it. We had a little more preparation and got some guys back and we’ll be ready to go.”
Ahlers, running back/H-back Darius Pinnix and veteran defensive back Tank Robinson are among the players who missed the last game and have since been cleared. Houston said Wednesday he expects a few players out this week and the same for Tulsa, adding, “It’s what we are all dealing with.”
Tulsa’s 3-3-5 defense, which relies on steady play from its linebacking unit led by Zaven Collins and Justin Wright, stuffed the Pirates’ running backs a year ago. Ahlers was the Pirates’ leading rusher with 35 of the team’s 75 rushing yards that produced no ground scores.
“We’ll have to be able to run the ball,” Pirate offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “But we’ll have to be balanced because they’ll drop eight guys on you in pass coverage. They’ll play man-to-man, but they’ll drop eight and there’s a lot of tight seams and it’s hard to throw the ball when teams drop eight guys. You have to be able to run the ball in order to get them to play some run defense and so that you can throw the ball.”
The Hurricane’s D-line also features 6-foot-3, 351-pound senior nose guard Tyarise Stevenson as an anchor.
Harris ran for 115 yards against South Florida, and two weeks ago his season-high 172 yards against Navy included an 80-yard touchdown charge down the sideline.
ECU is coming off a bye week and saw Ahlers return to practice Saturday. Freshman Mason Garcia is his backup after starting versus Navy and providing a turnover-free performance in a 27-23 loss.
“When you have a high-level player like he is and they have so much experience like he does, it’s really irreplaceable,” Houston said of Ahlers, a 6-3, 228-pound junior and Greenville native. “He does have a couple years under his belt and great experience, which gives our younger quarterbacks time to develop.”
In addition to this being Tulsa’s first home game of the year, it also is the Golden Hurricane’s first time playing on consecutive weeks.
The Hurricane played Sept. 19, Oct. 3 and Oct. 23, rolling to a 42-13 victory at AAC last-place squad South Florida last Friday. ECU won at USF, 44-24, on Oct. 10.
“It’s been 341 days since we played a home game, which is crazy when you think about it, and we’re extremely excited to get the opportunity to play in our home stadium and kind of feel what that is going to be like,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday during his virtual news conference. “We really haven’t had like the traditional week yet, because we played on Friday and we’re playing on Friday again. It’s still not your normal Saturday where you play and then you know Sunday you’re going to this and you go into Monday and all of that, but this is about as normal as we’ve been up to this point.
“We’ve been in this conference long enough to know that every game is so vitally important. Everybody plays extremely well and you better be at your best when you step on the field, because it’s going to be a battle for 60 minutes.”