Rahjai Harris, RB
Excluding East Carolina’s sluggish offensive outing versus Georgia State, the Pirates’ freshman starting running back averaged 109.6 yards in ECU’s other three games.
He attempted to lead ECU to a victory over Navy in carrying the ball 22 times for 172 yards, highlighted by an 80-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Fellow back Keaton Mitchell and quarterback Holton Ahlers also could help Harris on the ground, especially with ECU coming off a bye week and well rested.
Tulsa enjoyed a 338-75 advantage in rush yards in beating ECU last year.
Zaven Collins, LB
It is difficult for any team to keep tabs on Collins and keep him blocked when facing Tulsa’s defense. That included the offenses of UCF and Oklahoma State earlier this year.
Collins, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior, has 204 career tackles and is being tabbed as an All-American candidate. In three games this year, he already has 18 solo stops, eight tackles for loss (equaling minus-35 yards), three sacks and two interceptions. His big-play ability was highlighted last week when he intercepted South Florida quarterback Noah Johnson and weaved 38 yards to the end zone for a pick-six and 35-13 lead in the third quarter.
Allie Green, CB
Green checks in at 6-3 and 206 pounds, part of Tulsa boasting three of its top four cornerbacks at 6-2 or taller. The height and talent of the Golden Hurricane’s secondary hit the national spotlight on Sept. 19 when Green had an interception versus Oklahoma State, which then had to rally in the final quarter for a 16-7 victory for Tulsa’s only loss this year.
Green also is a senior who has played in 37 career games. ECU outside receivers C.J. Johnson, Blake Proehl and Audie Omotosho were mainly bottled up against Navy, totaling 47 combined yards on five receptions.