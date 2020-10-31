These three questions were part of preview coverage for the East Carolina-Tulsa game. ECU lost 34-30 in the final minute late Friday night for a difficult loss for the Pirates (1-4, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) amid controversial moments that could be followed with some type of explanation from the AAC.
Here are the answers:
1. ECU run-pass ratio?
The Pirates had significant and effective balance and especially during the first half. They finished with 50 pass attempts and 28 rushes.
It was quarterback Holton Ahlers and running back Rahjai Harris (21 carries) who again thrived to keep the opposing defense off balance. Ahlers was 38-for-50 for 330 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Harris rushed for 118 yards and had a go-ahead TD reception in the fourth quarter, making it 30-27 Pirates.
Most statistics were overshadowed, however, by Tulsa's game-winning drive in the final minutes that featured a late pass interference flag thrown on a fourth down incomplete pass, a fumble recovery by ECU reversed after replay review and a questionable sliding fourth-down reception confirmed also after review.
ECU felt multiple times it closed out a 30-27 victory.
"I've coached almost 200 games as a head coach in my life and 100-plus at the college level and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life," Pirate coach Mike Houston said. "We dominated in time of possession and they were 3-of-14 on third down. ... You can't go back and we have to move forward and get ready for Tulane. That's why you have instant replay."
Ahlers was especially accurate early in the game, setting the tone for the Pirates to lead most of the night. He completed 23 of his first 25 passes.
Tulsa didn't take its first lead until it was 27-23 on a Hurricane TD with 9:14 left to play.
ECU was up 17-3 at halftime.
"I'm not surprised by it and I thought Holton was sharp all week and he's a really good player," Houston said.
2. Any interceptions?
The first throw by Tulsa senior Zach Smith was overthrown and sailed into the arms of ECU safety Warren Saba, who returned the ball to the Tulsa 42-yard line. Harris had a long run on the ensuing possession and the Pirates got in the end zone on a 16-yard pass to Tyler Snead for a 7-0 lead.
It was Saba's second INT of the year. Shawn Dourseau had the Pirates' other interception in the opening half.
ECU lost two fumbles and Ahlers threw one interception, which set up a short field for Tulsa and a Golden Hurricane field goal for a 20-20 tie late in the third quarter.
Each team committed three turnovers. ECU converted 10 points off turnovers and Tulsa had six.
3. What time is it over?
It was a 3 hour and 40 minute game, ending officially at 12:45 a.m. (EST). The ball kicked off at 9:05.
Houston was asked frequently about the fourth quarter and how the Pirates might handle the emotional ending.
"As long as these kids stay together and keep fighting for each other, it's going to happen," he said. "I'm tired of saying that, though. We are all ready to celebrate and ready to get over the hump."