East Carolina is coming off a bye week and looking to upset Tulsa and deal the Golden Hurricane its first American Athletic Conference loss of the season.
Here are three questions to know about the matchup:
1. ECU run-pass ratio?
ECU was very balanced in its lone win of the season, mixing three touchdown passes by Holton Ahlers with 115 rushing yards from Rahjai Harris and his two ground scores to lead a 44-24 victory at South Florida on Oct. 10.
Ahlers was unavailable in the Pirates’ last game and Harris was superb for the second straight outing, but the Pirates were only able to produce 104 passing yards versus Navy.
They had 45 run plays and attempted 20 passes in the 27-23 defeat.
With Harris running with confidence and momentum and Ahlers back on the field, the Pirates have options and might need to mix it up frequently versus a stout Tulsa defense.
2. Any interceptions?
Both teams have veteran quarterbacks, but ECU also has a wave of history on its side with big plays on defense in this series.
The Pirates totaled three defensive touchdowns in their 2009 win, plus an interception return for a TD three consecutive years from 2013-15.
The Pirates have forced a turnover in 14 of their last 15 games. For Tulsa, star linebacker Zaven Collins earned the most recent American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week honor in part for a 38-yard pick-six in a win over South Florida.
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and Tulsa QB Zach Smith have each played in three games this year. Ahlers has six touchdowns with four interceptions, and Smith five TDs with three interceptions.
3. What time is it over?
What is known is kickoff is officially set for 9:05 p.m. (EST) at H.A. Chapman Stadium. ESPN2 has the broadcast rights.
What is likely is the game will last past midnight, but a definite end time and how many fans in eastern North Carolina will stay awake to see is not known. How long into Halloween morning until the final seconds tick off will depend on the flow of the game and the amount of scores.
Three of ECU’s four games this season kicked off at noon, and next weekend also is at noon. The Pirates’ lone night game was at South Florida at 7 p.m. when ECU cruised to a 44-24 win.