Winning a game in four overtimes to change the scope of a season is what East Carolina pulled off last week in defeating Memphis. It was the most important win of the season for the Pirates, who know it doesn’t get any easier with Central Florida up next.
The Pirates will face their toughest home test this season against the visiting Knights in an American Athletic Conference game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Greenville.
UCF coach Gus Malzahn said he is expecting an energetic ECU team that is riding the confidence boost of winning a tight conference game.
“They have momentum,” Malzahn told reporters this week. “That was a huge win with the way that thing unfolded and they won it at the end. We know we’re going to get their best and they’re a confident team playing at home.”
This will be the sixth home game of the season for ECU (4-3, 2-2 AAC), which is 3-2 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Knights will play just their second road game (they beat Florida Atlantic on Sept. 17) and first conference road game.
“This is only the second road game we’ve had,” Malzahn said. “And we will have to prepare for the crowd noise and everything that goes with that.”
UCF (5-1, 2-0) is riding a four-game win streak and has put together a strong season that involves real conference championship hopes due to a high-scoring offense paired with one of the better defenses in the country.
The UCF defense has allowed just nine touchdowns all season (five rushing and four passing) and is one of five teams in the country to allow fewer than 10 scores. The Knights are also eighth in the country in points allowed per game at 14.3. Only Louisville has been able to score 20 points on the UCF defense this season.
Pirates’ offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick believes the Knights’ success on defense comes from their depth.
“That’s one thing I will say in our league, we have a lot of good teams, a lot of good defenses, but there’s not a lot of depth,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think that probably hurt Memphis a little bit. We wore them down. They didn’t have a lot of depth. This group’s got it. They roll them and they keep them fresh, you know, so you’re not going to be able to wear them down. And you hope you don’t get worn down.”
As shaky as this season might seem at times, the Pirates are in the middle of their best statistical season under coach Mike Houston. The Pirates are averaging the most points scored (33.1), rushing yards (165.7), pass yards (309) and total yards (474.7) per game.
The only category where the Pirates have not been their best under Houston is passing yards allowed per game (278.3). In fact, that is the most passing yards allowed in any of Houston’s four seasons.
The Pirates’ pass defense will once again be tested by another quarterback who can do a number of things with the ball. UCF passer John Rhys Plumlee has passed for 1,516 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He is also the Knights’ leading rusher with 468 yards to go with seven rushing touchdowns.
“He’s certainly got arm talent and he’s just kind of a gamer back there,” ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said. “If the throw’s not open he can pull it down and take off. They got a lot of speed on the field and he’s one of those guys that can certainly go up and down the field and eat up yards in a hurry. So you got your hands full with him.”
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers turned in his second 300-yard passing game last week as the offense found its stride. Receiver Isaiah Winstead collected his third touchdown reception of the season as part of a 154-yard game, while running back Keaton Mitchell is coming off a three-touchdown performance.
“Their quarterback is a veteran guy and maybe the most veteran guy in the country,” Malzahn said. “He’s scary to prepare for. The running back (Mitchell) was first-team all-conference last year and we know how talented he is, and they got two receivers that are doing really good statistically. They’re big guys that they’re getting the ball to. This is a really good offense and we’re going to have to play good on defense for sure.”