ECU-UCF Gameday: UCF startling lineups By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer Oct 20, 2022 OFFENSEQB: 10 — John Rhys PlumleeSenior, 6-0, 200RB: 5 — Isaiah BowserSenior, 6-1, 220TE: 82 — Alec HollerSenior, 6-3, 230WR: 1 — Javon BakerJunior, 6-1, 208WR: 2 — Kobe HudsonJunior, 6-1, 200WR: 4 — Ryan O'KeefeSenior, 5-10, 175LT: 71 — Tylan GrableSenior, 6-7, 290LG: 73 — Samuel JacksonSenior, 6-6, 325C: 55 — Matthew LeeJunior, 6-4, 295RG: 77 — Lokahi PauoleSenior, 6-4, 3-5RT: 72 — Ryan SwobodaSenior, 6-10, 325RETURNKR: 4 — Ryann O'Keefe, 0 — Johnny RichardsonPR: 9 — Divaad WilsonDEFENSEDE: 88 — Josh CeliscarJunior, 6-4, 265NT: 94 — Anthony MontalvoSenior, 6-3, 290DT: 5 — Ricky BarberJunior, 6-3, 295LB: 33 — Tre'mon Morris-BrashSenior, 6-2, 245LB: 15 — Jason JohnsonJunior, 6-2, 200LB: 11 — Jeremiah Jean-BaptisteSenior, 6-2, 230LB: 12 — Justin HodgesJunior, 6-2, 175CB: 7 — Davonte BrownJunior, 6-2, 185CB: 31 — Brandon AdamsSophomore, 6-3, 180SAF: 9 — Divaad WilsonSenior, 6-0, 195SAF: 37 — Quadric BullardJunior, 6-0, 170KICKINGK: 35 — Colton Boomer, FreshmanP: 40 — Mitch McCarthy, Freshman