After reversing a series trend with a big win a week ago over Tulane, the East Carolina football team is aiming to do the same this weekend at traditional American Athletic Conference power UCF in Orlando.
When the teams kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bounce House, it will be ECU (3-2) on a three-game win streak and 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference and the Knights (2-2, 0-1) looking to bounce back from an AAC-opening loss to Navy.
UCF’s 30 points a week ago in a 34-30 defeat to the Midshipmen was its lowest scoring output of the season, but the Knights have a history of racking up scores against the Pirates. They have won five straight in the series, averaging 47.8 points per game during that streak.
“They have been a good team for a while now, so we really have to bring our ‘A’ game and just keep getting better throughout the year,” Pirate offensive lineman Fernando Frye said. “I think what we have is a bunch of guys who love playing football, and they believe in the process and trust our coaches. I think when we do that, just like Saturday (against Tulane), we’re going to go out there and do what we have to do.”
A hard-hitting defense, led by DBs Ja’Quan McMillian and Warren Saba and linebackers Jeremy Lewis, Xavier Smith and Aaron Ramseur, played a big part in the Pirates’ 52-29 win over Tulane. The Green Wave was held to 124 rushing yards, and ECU is hoping to have similar success against a UCF squad managing injuries at each of the important quarterback, running back and receiver positions.
“We want to be physical and attack ball-carriers (without getting targeting penalties),” said defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, whose unit is tied with Cincinnati for first in the league with eight interceptions. “We want to be physical on the line level, the linebackers and the secondary level and get after guys. ... It’s flying around fast and physical, and the guys did a nice job of that Saturday. It wasn’t just one guy.”
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is in his first year at UCF. This will be his first-ever head coaching matchup against the Pirates, who haven’t started 2-0 in the American since winning their first three league games in 2014.
ECU’s Keaton Mitchell has been instrumental in the Pirates’ win streak, highlighted by 222 rushing yards last week for an average of 144.8 all-purpose yards per game and five total touchdowns in his second-year freshman campaign.
“He is a one-play drive type of running back,” Malzahn said during his weekly news conference. “He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. We’ll have to do a good job containing him, and then last week they were really balanced against a Tulane team that took Oklahoma down to the wire (in Week 1). ... The quarterback is a threat and the running back is a big-play guy.
“We have a mature group of leaders and (after losses to Louisville and Navy), it’s behind us. There’s nothing we can do. We have to correct and move forward with this game. We have to figure out a way to win this game. We’re playing at home and we’re very excited to be in front of our home crowd, and I think that will do good for our whole team.”
Mitchell was complemented versus Tulane by one rushing touchdown each from Rahjai Harris and quarterback Holton Ahlers, who had a turnover-free game like he did in a win at Marshall on Sept. 18. Ahlers also connected with Harris, Ryan Jones and Tyler Snead on touchdown throws.
ECU finished with 612 total yards.
“It makes you excited about getting back out there, because when you play well, it looks really good,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said.
On defense, ECU was effective last week, especially with its linebacker rotations and play. McMillian, Jireh Wilson and Saba each had an interception.
Saturday for the Pirates will be partly about trying to replicate those standout individual and collective performances.
“We played well against Marshall and did not play well against Charleston Southern, but we found a way to get the win, and we played really well against Tulane,” head coach Mike Houston said. “How are we going to handle it? Still, we’ve won three games in a row. At my last place (James Madison), we won 26 straight and with that bunch you knew what was going to happen every week. We’re not at that point, but we’re getting there.
“We are progressing. I think, obviously, there is a whole lot more confidence than what we had early in the season. But we need to play well Saturday night.”