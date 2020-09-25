East Carolina’s football team counted down from months to weeks to days.
As second-year coach Mike Houston said Tuesday: “Finally, it’s our turn.”
ECU waited out two postponements of its scheduled opening game against Marshall and watched almost all the other American Athletic Conference teams kick off in recent weeks in the buildup to the Pirates’ true opener Saturday at noon against maybe the best team on their nine-game schedule. The draw of No. 13 UCF played a role in ESPN shifting the game from ESPN-Plus to the national ABC television slot, giving the Pirates a shot to pull a notable upset at a Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium venue that will be almost completely empty.
Only family members, equaling up to 350 people, will be in attendance as fans due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
“There’s no doubt that with everything we’ve been through and the uncertainty, I think all of us will have a feeling of just excitement,” Houston said. “You have so many guys playing in their first college game this week for us. Those guys will be just a little nervous, but still excited to get out there and play. I’m just excited to watch our team compete.
“I think our roster is a lot different than it what was a year ago. I think this is a group that you’re going to see improve as the season wears on. We get our first look at them this week against an opponent that is as good as anybody we are going to see.”
ECU’s 4-8 record in 2019 stopped a string of three straight 3-9 seasons under previous coach Scottie Montgomery.
After UCF routed Georgia Tech 49-21 in Atlanta last weekend to begin its season, Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel touted that UCF has the best team in the state of Florida. That quote was viewed by some as a slight to No. 5 Florida and even No. 12 Miami from Power Five leagues.
But the Knights are plenty confident in their Florida-based roster and a 36-4 record in their last 40 games.
Gabriel has a slew of talented receivers as pass-catchers, led by senior Marlon Williams, and Oklahoma transfer Jaylon Robinson stepped up when Tre Nixon left injured a week ago. Senior starting running back Otis Anderson is a consistent and versatile playmaker.
ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said a key for the Pirates will be containing Anderson as best as possible.
UCF also might have an advantage of having already been through COVID-19 game protocols. All AAC teams must conduct tests Monday, Wednesday and Friday of their game week.
“There are a lot of little things that we will tweak from a week ago, but I think our guys have a great understanding of what the weeks will look like and how suddenly their game week is going to be a little bit different,” UCF third-year coach Josh Heupel said during his Monday virtual news conference. “It’s unique. We had a team meeting at 9:30 a.m. (last) Saturday and let them know that everybody had passed the test, and what was going on on the other side of the field. Then you go get ready to play. It’s different, but our guys have gotten comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
The Knights’ blowout of the the Yellow Jackets moved them up one spot from No. 14 to 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. ECU’s last win over a ranked team was Sept. 20, 2014 — a 70-41 defeat of North Carolina in Greenville — which has been followed by eight straight losses to AP Top 25 opponents.
ECU holds a 10-8 lead in the all-time series, although UCF is on a dominant four-game win streak with an average margin of victory of 25 points. The Pirates’ last victory was in 2015, a 44-7 rout as part of a winless season by the Knights. Then they hired coach Scott Frost, a move that proved to be a surge to prominence.
The Knights beat ECU 41-28 a year ago.
Optimism for East Carolina this year comes in the form of quarterback Holton Ahlers, now a junior with 17 career starts and seventh on ECU’s career passing list with 5,172 yards, and sophomore No. 1 receiver C.J. Johnson. They were teammates together at D.H. Conley High School and decided to stay home to help try to turn around ECU’s program.
Johnson was one of the leading freshman receivers in the country a year ago, finishing with 908 yards and four touchdowns. Steady pass-catchers Tyler Snead and Blake Proehl also return, plus Audie Amotosho could be on the rise, and the tight end position saw Jeremy Lewis and true freshman Shane Calhoun make major strides in the preseason.
The Pirates ranked 22nd in the country in 2019 at 288.8 pass yards per game.
But the infusion of Arkansas transfer running back Chase Hayden, a solid preseason camp from veteran Darius Pinnix and other aspects of a potentially improved run game have offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick hopeful that Ahlers could benefit from a multi-faceted offensive attack.
“What I’ve liked is we’ve been able to run the ball some much better,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’ve improved so much with our run game. I thought the pass game got pretty good by mid-season (last year), but we couldn’t run the ball well enough to really beat anybody. That was the problem. It became all one-dimensional, and when that happens, they can just scheme you so much and they can put so many rushes in and nickel and dime coverages.”
The Knights benefited from five turnovers forced against Georgia Tech, including an interception each grabbed by linemen Josh Celiscar and Stephon Zayas.
ECU trailed the Knights 35-3 late in the first half of their game a year ago. A blocked punt in the third quarter helped charge the Pirates, who held UCF to six points after halftime. UCF forced two turnovers and lost one fumble of its own.
In addition to normal scouting of this UCF club, which was voted by media members as the American preseason favorite, Pirate coaches have contacted coaches at other schools to learn more about some of the logistics of playing a football game during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two AAC teams, Houston and Temple, have had games postponed and will start October still at 0-0.
“We’ve talked to several different programs, both within our conference and outside of our conference,” Houston said. “It’s everything from game day operations to the sideline to just the feel of a stadium that is not full to postgame protocols. It’s just so much different. There have been some things that have popped up at other places that hopefully we can learn from those experiences and avoid some of the things that have gone on at other places.”