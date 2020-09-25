East Carolina begins its season against No. 13 UCF. The Pirates are underdogs of nearly 30 points and will be looking to pull an upset on an ABC national broadcast.
Here are three questions heading into the game:
1. Does UCF score 45?
The Knights averaged 47 points per game during their current four-game win streak over the Pirates. UCF has scored at least 40 points in 24 of its last 39 games, reaching the 50-point plateau in 12 of those contests.
After ranking second in the nation in total offense in 2019 and starting this year with a 49-21 win at Georgia Tech, star quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Knights are as confident as any team when they have the ball. Their depth at receiver and running back makes them a fast-moving and prolific unit.
ECU will counter with first-year defensive coordinator Blake Harrell and many unknowns to the Knights and the public on the team’s defensive style, strengths and weaknesses. All four starters from the defensive line are different from last season. The secondary has reliable cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and saw some bright spots from safeties during preseason scrimmages, including from transfer Shawn Dourseau.
Whatever the Pirates try on defense, it’s obvious that for an upset to happen, ECU needs to avoid UCF reaching the 40-, 45- or 50-point mark too easily.
2. How many QBs play?
ECU and UCF have two of the best starters in the American Athletic Conference in Gabriel and Pirate junior Holton Ahlers. They both are left-handed and talented and adding to their resumes with every start.
But it’s ECU’s opening game and there are a lot of factors that could lead to more than two QBs attempting a pass. There could be a trick play or one of the starters might need to briefly leave the game for any reason. An ideal situation for the Knights would be to build enough of a cushion to rest Gabriel and mix in a backup for some live experience.
A tight, clean game would lend itself to Ahlers and Gabriel taking all of the snaps, but that’s not a guarantee in college football this year.
3. ECU’s lead rusher?
Darius Pinnix and Demetrius Mauney are back as veteran rushers, but new running backs to know include Chase Hayden, Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell. Hayden is a transfer from Arkansas who experienced success against Southeastern Conference defenses earlier in his career.
Head coach Mike Houston and offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick certainly will be evaluating the backfield during first-half possessions and watching for who emerges as the game progresses.
Another factor is Ahlers, who runs with a unique blend of strength and deceptive speed. For everything UCF did right on offense last week, the Knight defense showed some vulnerability in Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims averaging 5.1 yards per carry for 82 yards and a touchdown.