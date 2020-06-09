East Carolina's athletics department clarified its safety protocols Tuesday about voluntary player workouts that are being held at the outdoor Cliff Moore Football Practice Complex, including that all student-athletes must participate in COVID-19 testing and quarantine until their test results are available. The clearing process is estimated to take about a week, according to the university's release.
Players also must participate in a virtual team meeting on understanding physical distancing and the spread of COVID-19.
A positive test will result in that student-athlete self-isolating for at least 14 days and receiving daily check-ups from ECU athletics medical staff.
Even after a negative test and a physical exam conducted by team physicians and athletic trainers, the following procedures will be followed for these voluntary workouts, which do not include attendance by coaches and are limited to no more than nine players per workout window: Daily temperature screens and symptom survey checks upon arrival; Physical distancing required of at least six feet from others; Guidelines for use of appropriate face coverings will be posted; Hands will be washed before and after each workout; Equipment will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after use by each group; Hydration will consist of a personal water bottle for each individual that will be returned daily to be sanitized by the athletic training staff.
"Student-athletes from other ECU sports will be integrated with remaining members of the football program in groups of varying sizes as the return phasing progresses over the next three to four weeks," Tuesday's release said.
The Pirates described this week as Phase 1 for the gradual opening of ECU athletics. The Murphy Center strength and conditioning area is scheduled to open Monday.
Only strength and conditioning staff, athletic trainers and equipment managers can be present during voluntary football workouts. Coaches can participate in eight hours per week of virtual meetings and film review with their student-athletes.
"Strength and conditioning staff may observe and conduct voluntary workouts," the release said. "Additionally, athletic trainers and equipment personnel may be present for safety purposes. Student-athletes also are permitted eight hours per week of virtual non-physical activities, which can include coaches and staff. The virtual non-physical activities are permitted through June 30."