Football will go on.
As Hurricane Ian lobbed high winds and dangerous storm surges at Florida’s western coast, the East Carolina and South Florida football teams made plans to play their American Athletic Conference game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton instead of Tampa.
Pirates head coach Mike Houston said the coaching staff tried to keep this week as normal as possible ahead of their first road trip of the season, despite the weather threats forcing the game to a neutral site.
“For the kids, their week has been the same as any other game week,” Houston said. “We’ve got a great bunch of operations that do a phenomenal job and they’re the ones that are under all the stress right now. You know, they plan this trip six months ahead of time and so now you’ve got to turn around and plan it a few days ahead. But they’ve handled everything and I expect it to be very smooth.”
This will be the conference opener for USF (1-3, 0-0 AAC) and the Bulls are coming off a blowout, 41-3 loss to Louisville. They escaped a shutout with a lone field goal. It has been a wild ride for the Bulls this season, who one week earlier nearly pulled off an upset of Florida in Week 3 when they had a chance to force overtime if not for a missed 49-yard field goal.
The Pirates (2-2, 0-1) exit a four-game homestand that featured two losses by a combined four points.
USF is the only FBS team in the country not to have a passing touchdown this season, as injuries at the receiver position and poor play have hampered its aerial attack.
Houston doesn’t expect that trend to continue forever, and he said his team will have to be ready for quarterback Gerry Bohanon to return to form. Bohanon is a talented, dual-threat quarterback that led Baylor to the Sugar Bowl last season.
“I mean, their quarterback, he was all-Big 12 last year at Baylor,” Houston said. “He’s a very high-end player. And so I think it’s a little bit of an anomaly. And obviously, with the receivers coming back, we expect that on Saturday he’ll have the weapons out there.
“So when you look at them, personnel-wise, they’re an extremely dangerous bunch offensively. So I hope we can do a great job defending them in the passing game Saturday, but it’s going to be a challenge.”
Bohanon has passed for 569 yards with six interceptions. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 136 yards on the ground and one score.
“They do a lot more quarterback design run stuff,” Houston said when comparing Bohanon to Campbell QB Hajj-Malik Williams. “Most of the Campbell stuff was just him scrambling and creating stuff on his own.”
Bulls’ leading receiver Xavier Weaver has 20 receptions for 252 yards and is the lone pass-catcher with more than 100 receiving yards. The USF running game has produced 11 touchdowns, led by running back Brian Battie.
The sophomore is averaging 8.2 yards per carry and has turned 36 touches into 295 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow running backs Jaren Mangham and Michel Dukes each have three rushing scores.
ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, who was injured on the first series of the second half against Navy last week, returned to practice for the Pirates this week, though how much the speedster can contribute on Saturday remains to be seen.
“He’s getting better every day,” Houston said. “Progressing along.”
This could be a game where freshman running back Marlon Gunn Jr. finds more playing time in spelling Rahjai Harris, who played the entire second half and both overtime periods against the Midshipmen and leads the Pirates with four rushing scores.
Gunn has played in parts of two games this season, getting carries in the final minutes of wins over Old Dominion and Campbell. He has eight touches for 83 yards and is averaging 10.4 yards per carry.
The ECU coaching staff has been tight-lipped about how much and if Mitchell is expected to play, but if one were to read between the lines, Gunn could see a more expanded role against the Bulls.
“We’re ready to get Marlon in there,” ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “You know, it’s time for Marlon to play. I think he’s earned it. He’s had a great week of practice right now.”