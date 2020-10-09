Jake Verity, K
ECU’s senior kicker is on the verge of becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. At 295 points, he is five away from Warren Harvey’s 300 points accumulated from 2012-14. Verity also is the national leader among all active kickers in career field goals made thanks to a 63-of-80 mark as a Pirate.
After not attempting a FG in the Pirates’ opening game, the Bremen, Ga., native converted from 34, 40 and 48 yards a week ago against Georgia State. Verity’s presence also should give ECU an edge in kicking over USF, which is on a 26-game streak without a successful field goal from at least 40 yards.
Tyler Snead, WR
Snead is the only Pirate with a touchdown in each of the team’s games this year, which he secured last week with a 31-yard TD run on a fake field goal during the fourth quarter. ECU’s speedy slot pass-catcher has a touchdown in six of the last eight games, dating back to last season.
The importance of this matchup is the Bulls’ veteran secondary and their 3-3-5 defensive setup that will often have a nickel back lining up against Snead. UCF has a similar style and nickel Aaron Robinson controlled the matchup versus Snead, but Snead bounced back last Saturday with 11 receptions for 105 yards.
KJ Sails, CB
Games for Sails against the Pirates include during his three years at North Carolina to start his collegiate career. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tampa native is now a fifth-year senior and early into his second season as a valuable player for the Bulls, who start another reliable senior on the other side in corner Mike Hampton. All five USF defensive back starters are juniors or seniors.
Sails had three interceptions last year and also serves as the team’s lead punt returner. He plays on the outside on defense, putting him in coverage mainly against C.J. Johnson and Blake Proehl for the Pirates.