East Carolina and South Florida are both looking to move up in the American Athletic Conference football standings.
The Pirates also are seeking their first win of the season.
Here are three questions heading into the game on ESPN-Plus:
1. USF’s starting QB?
After three games, the Bulls clearly are searching for their best starting quarterback option. Four different players attempted a pass last week against Cincinnati, including No. 1 receiver Randall St. Felix, and Cincy finished with five total interceptions in a 28-7 victory.
Freshman Katravis Marsh started last week, but he is fourth on the Bulls’ depth chart for the ECU matchup after three interceptions and six completions versus the Bearcats.
Sophomore Jordan McCloud is a strong candidate for playing time this weekend. He had a turnover-free game last year against ECU in Greenville, throwing for two TD passes, 102 yards and rushing for 49 more to guide a 45-20 win.
2. Longest play?
The lack of offensive firepower has been an issue in slow starts for both of these teams. ECU’s longest play from scrimmage is a 37-yard touchdown pass from Holton Ahlers to C.J. Johnson versus UCF, and the Bulls’ longest play is a 43-yard run.
For USF, big plays could come from its running backs in undersized speedsters Johnny Ford (5-foot-5, 172 pounds), who owns the 43-yard run, and Kelley Joiner (5-9, 179). Joiner is the starting RB. The Bulls’ longest pass play went 36 yards.
ECU’s longest run of the season is a 31-yarder from Tyler Snead on a fake field goal. The Pirates have mainly been limited to underneath passes, and their longest run by a traditional back is a 20-yard dash by freshman Keaton Mitchell.
3. Any lopsided quarters?
East Carolina’s opening game against UCF on Sept. 26 went astray when the visiting Knights enjoyed a 17-0 advantage in the second quarter and took control of the contest. ECU produced a pick-six touchdown on the first play against Georgia State, but the Panthers responded quickly with 21 unanswered points by the end of the first quarter to spark a 35-13 halftime lead and the Pirates faced another insurmountable deficit.
Most notable for USF was a 21-0 advantage for Notre Dame over the Bulls in the second quarter on Sept. 19.
The ECU-USF matchup is expected to be a tight game. Any big momentum shifts or scoring runs would be critical.