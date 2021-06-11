Matt Bridges, RHP
One of two sixth-year seniors for ECU, Bridges’ value to the Pirates includes his steady and emotional performance during the Greenville Regional a week ago and also his experience from the 2016 Lubbock Super Regional. Bridges pitched in each of ECU’s three regional games, totaling 4.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
He went 2.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in Lubbock in 2016 in Game 1 of that super regional series, which the Pirates won 8-6 for their only super regional game victory in school history. ECU will look to turn to Bridges during pressure moments at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field.
Gavin Williams, RHP
The most important start of Williams’ career will pit him against either Kumar Rocker or Jack Leiter for Vandy.
The three pitchers are among the best in the nation, backed up by each of them being included on the Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list.
Williams has 117 strikeouts and 19 walks in 74.0 innings.
ECU has not lost a game this year in which Williams has pitched, which will get tested to the ultimate extent with the Pirates playing at No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt.
Dominic Keegan, 1B
Keegan stands out as the Commodores’ most feared hitter, led by his 14 home runs, 53 RBIs and team-best .374 batting average.
He has a history of playing catcher or first base and bats third in the team’s lineup, typically behind designated hitter Jack Bulger.
Keegan’s power surge in his junior campaign comes after he did not hit a homer during 55 total at-bats spanning from 2018-20.
He and Carter Young (47) are the only two Commodores with more than 40 RBIs this season.
Jack Leiter, RHP
Leiter likely pitching Game 2 of the super regional series means he will either be looking to advance Vandy to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series or prevent ECU from winning and breaking through to make the eight-team CWS field.
Kumar Rocker receives plenty of attention because of his past postseason success and ability to dominate opponents, but it is Leiter this year with a better ERA (2.22) and batting average against (.129) compared to Rocker. The length of Leiter’s outing is worth monitoring — he has pitched past 6.0 innings only once since April 17, spanning his last six starts.