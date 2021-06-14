NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- These three questions were part of preview coverage for the East Carolina-Vanderbilt baseball Nashville Super Regional, which the Commodores won with a 2-0 victory Friday followed by a 4-1 win Saturday to end ECU's season.
The Pirates finished 44-17. Here are the answers:
1. Strikeouts for Rocker?
The talented Vandy ace struck out 11 Pirates to highlight his 7.2 scoreless innings, but the opening game was truly a pitchers' duel that also featured 13 Ks by Pirate ace Gavin Williams as Major League Baseball scouts were jammed behind home plate to watch both pitchers.
The performances were very similar by Williams, who went 7.1 innings, and Rocker, but one difference was three extra-base hits by Vandy's offense. The hosts totaled seven hits, sparked by CJ Rodriguez guiding a one-out double down the field left line in the second inning to put runners on third and second base, and ECU posted a total of three singles versus Rocker.
Parker Noland singled before Rodriguez's double. Noland then scored the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout for a 1-0 edge.
"It was just a really well-pitched game by two studs, and Rocker was just a tick better," ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. "They had three extra-base hits (all doubles) and we didn't get any extra-base hits. He was really tough today. ... He made it really hard on us and Gavin was really good, too. We have to be able to score and scratch a couple to be able to win a game like that."
Rocker threw 7.0 scoreless innings against Presbyterian during the regional round, giving him 14.2 innings during this NCAA tournament with no runs allowed, five hits, 20 strikeouts and five walks.
"It was one of those things that (Noland's run) was kind of all you need at the moment is what you have to tell yourself as a pitcher when you're going against a guy like (Williams)," Rocker said. "He did an incredible job today. I saw it from the dugout seat and it was amazing. ... (For me), it's an opportunity to leave it all out there in the moment, because it was coming down to the wire and you have to do what's best for your team in the moment."
Rocker threw a season-high 117 pitches. Williams' 111 pitches also were a season-high.
2. Who starts Game 3?
There was not a third game because the Commodores won two low-scoring contests to advance to the College World Series for the fourth time in seven postseasons since 2013. The Pirates have made six super regionals all-time, but never advanced to the CWS.
ECU relievers A.J. Wilson and Cam Colmore pitched in both games. Matt Bridges and C.J. Mayhue were used in Game 2, which was started by Pirate second-year freshman left-hander Carson Whisenhunt. He went 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits, a week after giving up six hits and three runs in a 4.0-inning regional start versus Norfolk State, and was replaced by Bridges after issuing consecutive walks with one out in the Vandy fifth and the score 0-0.
Carter Young hit a two-out, two-run single to right field off Bridges for Saturday's go-ahead hit. That was the only hit allowed by Bridges in 2.2 innings.
"We had guys in the bullpen in the first inning, because if you don't win, you go home," Godwin said. "We wanted to make sure we went to our best bullpen guys, which we did. Bridges was really good and I thought everybody we ran out there was really good. They just got four two-out RBIs and we got one home run. That was the difference in the game."
3. Any lopsided scores?
It was noticeable the difference in ECU's competitiveness between the 2019 Louisville Super Regional and this year's super regional. Louisville routed the Pirates in both games -- 14-1 and 12-0 -- and the Commodores outscored ECU by a total count of 6-1.
Freshman Josh Moylan hit a home run against Jack Leiter for the Pirates' only run. Vandy limited East Carolina to a total of five hits, four of which were singles.
"We've talked about pitching and defense all year," Vandy coach Tim Corbin said. "It really is what gets you to this point right here. If you can hit, that's kind of icing on the cake, but you have to do these two things first. That is especially in this level of baseball, because the margin between the teams is so thin."