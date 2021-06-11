The East Carolina baseball team is at Vanderbilt for an NCAA super regional series, beginning with noon games on ESPN2 Friday and Saturday. Vandy (43-15) is the No. 4 overall seed and ECU (44-15) is 13th.
The winner advances to the College World Series. Here are three questions to know about the series:
1. Strikeouts for Rocker?
Vandy junior right-hander Kumar Rocker is widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in the country. He was the star of the 2019 NCAA tournament in guiding the Commodores to their second national championship.
His last super regional appearance was June 8, 2019, when he twirled a no-hitter against Duke with 19 strikeouts among 30 batters faced. This year, he has 144 strikeouts with 33 walks.
The early innings for the Pirates against Rocker will be telling, whether they elect to be patient or aggressive early in the count in their approach. Pirate coach Cliff Godwin also likes to bunt and slash bunt and hit and run, which are options against the talented Rocker to try to put pressure on him and the Vandy defense.
2. Who starts Game 3?
It is no secret the Pirates’ best shot at winning the super regional might be to split the opening two games and force a third Sunday game. That would require the host Commodores only getting one win from either Rocker or Jack Leiter.
ECU has three very reliable bullpen arms in Matt Bridges, C.J. Mayhue and Cam Colmore. How they are used Friday and Saturday could dictate if one of them could serve as a starting pitcher in a possible Game 3, with veterans Tyler Smith and Jake Kuchmaner also starting pitching options for the Pirates.
There is a big drop-off in Vanderbilt starting pitching statistics behind Rocker and Leiter. Thomas Schultz (4.19 ERA) and Christian Little (5.02) each have nine starts, and Patrick Reilly (4-2, 4.89 ERA, seven starts) started a game during the Nashville Regional.
3. Any lopsided scores?
The Pirates found success at the 2016 Lubbock Super Regional, starting with an 8-6 Game 1 victory, and then Game 2 was a 3-1 Texas Tech win in 13 innings. That was the closest ECU was to making the CWS in its first five super regional appearances.
The 2019 Louisville Super Regional, however, was all Cardinals, who beat ECU 14-1 and 12-0 to eliminate an East Carolina team that was the No. 10 national seed and finished with a 47-18 record. Louisville nearly no-hit ECU in Game 2, limiting the Pirates to one single by Thomas Francisco in the ninth inning.
A key for ECU versus Vanderbilt might be to create low-scoring games and rely on its talented bullpen to guide late-inning moments.