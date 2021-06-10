The question that annually surrounds East Carolina baseball is at the forefront again with ECU in Nashville, Tenn., for an NCAA super regional best-of-three series at Vanderbilt: Is this the year?
The ECU-Vanderbilt winner will make the eight-team College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Vandy already has been to Omaha four times, including capturing two national championships, and the Pirates are trying to make the CWS for the first time in their 31st NCAA postseason appearance.
“Only eight teams go and, yeah, we’ve knocked on the door in 30 regionals, and it’s very well talked about we are the team that has been to more regionals that has never made it to Omaha,” Pirate seventh-year coach and ECU alum Cliff Godwin said. “I wear that scarlet letter with pride. ... I have no idea, but I know that if they continue to allow me to coach at East Carolina, we are going to go play in the College World Series at some point in time. Is it this year? I have no idea.”
Friday’s noon matchup on ESPN2 is likely ECU ace Gavin Williams versus Vandy ace Kumar Rocker, who threw a no-hitter in a 2019 super regional game against Duke en route to the Commodores winning the 2019 title.
The Commodores’ tandem of Rocker and fellow All-American starting pitcher Jack Leiter carried the team all year in the prestigious Southeastern Conference. It earned the No. 4 national seed, while ECU was 13th prior to each squad winning its regional with three wins in three days.
“There is no such thing as an underdog,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “It doesn’t matter and it’s two really good teams, so I’m not buying into that at all. Vanderbilt is the underdog, how’s that? It doesn’t matter, but it’s who plays better baseball against the other. That is it. The team that plays better baseball will be the one that moves forward and plays. It doesn’t have anything to do with an underdog or super dog or hot dog, or whatever, or no dog.”
ECU is led by Williams and its bullpen, featuring sixth-year seniors Cam Colmore and Matt Bridges and also Connor Norby and Thomas Francisco on offense. Norby and Francisco serve as the top two players in ECU’s batting order, beginning with Norby and his .418 batting average, 64 runs, 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Williams, Leiter and Rocker have 407 combined strikeouts this year in 261.1 innings.
Corbin said his team hasn’t faced a pitcher like Williams because of how long he can hold his mid- to high-90s mph velocity during a game. For the ECU offense, it hasn’t faced a pitcher like Rocker or Leiter in terms of their strikeout ability.
“You have to treat it like any other game, and the motto all year is you have to go through the front door to get to Omaha,” Norby said. “You can’t go through the back.”
Another layer to the ECU-Vanderbilt series is Godwin not only being an ECU alum trying to get the Pirates to Omaha, but the fact that he served as Vanderbilt’s director of baseball operations in 2004-05.
“He definitely doesn’t need to change any signs, because I don’t know them,” Godwin said. “I really didn’t know them when I was there. They are going to be fundamentally sound and they have great pitching and they are going to play great defense and be able to execute any situation, whether it’s the small game or stealing a base or hitting the ball out of the park. You are not as consistent as Vanderbilt has been unless you have a lot of talent and you are well coached, and that is a lot of credit to Corbs and his staff and what they have done the past years he has been there. ... Corbs is a lot like me when it comes to losing, because we hate losing.”
NASHVILLE SUPER REGIONAL
Game 1 — Friday, Noon (ESPN2)
Game 2 — Saturday, Noon (ESPN2)
Game 3 — Sunday (if necessary), 3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)