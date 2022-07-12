The East Carolina volleyball team announced player additions to its team ahead of the 2022 season.
The Pirates added seven new players to fill out the 17-player roster. Head coach Adler Augustin added four players via transfer and three more from high school commitments. ECU begins the 2022 season with the Pirate Invitational on Aug. 26. The Pirates will play matches against Towson, Norfolk State and Furman.
Incoming freshmen include Angeles Alderete, Alyssa Finister and Carlia Northcross. Julianna Askew, Shaylynn Hall, Kellyn Trowse and Brittany Wood are the four transfer student-athletes.
“This group of young women will continue to add to our team and help steer the ship on this new journey,” Augustin said in a release. “They are all great competitors and even better people. All of them will have a chance to contribute. We are super excited to have them join Pirate Nation.”
Alderete is an outside hitter who was a four-year starter for Mater Academy Charter, a team ranked nationally by Maxpreps in 2020 (No. 5) and 2021 (No. 16). Alderete helped the Lions to a pair of Florida 6A state titles in 2020 and 2021.
Finister is a middle blocker who enters the college game following a standout high school career at Cypress Falls (Texas). She earned first-team All-District honors as a senior.
Northcross is a middle blocker who enjoyed a breakout senior season for Briarcrest Christian School (Tenn.) where she led the state in hitting percentage (.441) and was third in total blocks (137). She also earned Junior National USA All-tournament team honors in 2022.
The Pirates also added experience with four collegiate players. Askew, a setter, comes from North Florida where she spent three seasons. She commanded an offense that led the Atlantic Sun Conference in kills (1,599) and finished third in hitting percentage (.240) and assists per set (12.12). Askew, who will be a junior, totaled 2,813 career assists which is six shy of North Florida’s Division I record.
Hall, a senior middle blocker, comes from N.C. A&T. Hall was an All-Big South Conference honorable mention and finished 25 in the nation in total blocks (139). She also led the Big South in both blocks and blocks per set, while ranking second in hitting percentage (.335).
Trowse enters the ECU program from Elon as a senior outside hitter. She collected 167 kills, 216 digs and 25 aces last season in helping lead Elon to a 17-11 overall record.
UNC Greensboro transfer Wood is the younger sister of former ECU All-Conference player Bri Wood. Brittany Wood is an incoming junior who plays outside hitter. She helped UNC Greensboro to a 23-7 record last season and finished second on the team in kills with 276.
PCC All-Academics
The National Junior College Athletic Association recognized 13 Pitt Community College student-athletes for their success in the classroom success during the 2021-22 academic year.
The NJCAA released its 2021-22 All-Academic teams Monday to honor 9,912 male and female student-athletes from across the nation for achieving GPAs above 3.60. First-team selections were those that earned a 4.00 GPA, second teamers had a 3.80-3.99 and third-team selections had a 3.60-3.79.
Pitt’s Abbi Carpenter (softball), Caleb May (baseball), Martin Zelenka (baseball) and Josh McCarter (baseball) earned first-team honors. Carpenter and Zelenka were also given student-athlete Awards from PCC earlier this year in recognition of academic achievement, good sportsmanship, and the positive impact they’ve made on their teams and community.
The Bulldogs’ NJCAA second-teamselections included softball freshmen Lindsay Curlings and Shawna Williams, along with baseball freshmen Ryker Galaska and Will Walker. The Bulldogs’ third team award winners were softball players Summer Campbell and Macy Moret, and baseball sophomores Doug Bell, Dorian Clark and Shea Ward.
Jenkins-Cowart honored
East Carolina outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart has been named to the 2022 D1Baseball freshman All-America team, the publication announced.
The Greensboro native was a middle-of-the-order bat who helped the Pirates to a 46-21 overall record and a berth in the Greenville Super Regional. Jenkins-Cowart found success right away and appeared in 64 games (62 starts).
He batted .330 (77-for-233) with 13 home runs, 65 RBIs and 44 runs scored. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 AAC Championships. The following week, he earned all-regional accolades following his 4-for-13 performance at the plate with five RBIs and a run scored.
Jenkins-Cowart, who is currently playing for the Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appalachian League, ranked in the Top 5 among the Pirates in 13 offensive categories including game-winning RBIs (7/first), total RBIs (first), sac flies (6/T-1st), home runs (second), multi-RBI games (19/second), slugging percentage (second), total bases (128/T-2nd), batting average (third), multi-hit games (24/T-3rd), hits (fourth), stolen bases (fourth), runs scored (fifth) and total plate appearances (257/fifth).
With his selection, he becomes the 20th freshman All-American in school history and eighth under head coach Cliff Godwin. Jenkins-Cowart joins Joe Ingle (2015 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association), Dwanya Williams-Sutton (2016 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball), Spencer Brickhouse (2017 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball), Alec Burleson (2018 Collegiate Baseball), C.J. Mayhue (2020 Collegiate Baseball), Zach Agnos (2021 Collegiate Baseball) and Josh Moylan (2021 Baseball American, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game).
Wilson a scholar athlete
The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced the recipients of the 2022 University Scholar-Athlete Award on Friday.
Earning the distinction this year are Ben Frye (Duke), Sam Howell (North Carolina), Timothy McKay (N.C. State), Juan Velarde (N.C. Central) and Jireh Wilson (East Carolina).
Wilson, a safety from Jacksonville, enters his junior campaign having appeared in 36 career games (16 starts) where he has registered 142 tackles (76 solo) with 11.5 tacks for loss and six sacks. A year ago, Wilson made 44 total tackles while registering 4.0 TFs with 2.5 sacks (-26 yards).
He has booked at least one tackle in 30 of 36 contests with multiple stops on 27 occasions. Wilson graduated from ECU in May of 2022 with a health fitness specialist degree while sporting a 3.52 cumulative grade point average. A four-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic selection, his intention is to pursue a master’s degree in kinesiology — sport management.
Manning added to lax staff
James Manning has been named the Director of Lacrosse Operations at ECU, according to an announcement on Monday by head coach Amanda Moore.
Manning, who previously served as a student manager with the Pirates, spent the 2021 campaign at Rutgers also as a student manager. The nationally-ranked Scarlet Knights posted a 16-5 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
With Manning on staff, Rutgers set a single-season record for victories, garnered six wins over ranked foes, reached the final of the Big Ten tournament, produced four USA Lacrosse Magazine All-Americans and picked up a quartet of IWLCA All-Region selections.
Women’s Tennis lauded
For the ninth time in the last 11 years, East Carolina has been named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I All-Academic Team according to an announcement by the organization on Monday.
The squad posted a 3.67 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year, with eight players earning at least a 3.0.
Additionally, Laura Becker, Sofia Cerezo Holgado, Anne-Lou Chapman, Alisa Diercksen, Martina Muzzolon, Isabella Rivera Ortiz and Minette Van Vreden were tabbed ITA Scholar Athletes. Diercksen garnered the honor for the third time in her career (2018 and 2019).
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale).