Steven Zarzycki has been hired as an assistant coach for the East Carolina volleyball program, head coach Adler Augustin announced.
Zarzycki spent the 2021 season on the coaching staff at Syracuse.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 2:16 pm
“I am very excited to add Steven to our coaching staff,” Augustin said. “He is hard working and brings a great attitude to the gym. As a former player himself, he can relate to our student-athletes and help guide them through their careers. He will be a great addition to our coaching staff.”
Zarzycki was promoted to temporary assistant coach at Syracuse in Feb. 2022. He attended Kean University and played on the Cougars' nationally-ranked 2021 squad as a starting outside hitter. During the summer of 2018, he competed for the USA men’s D-III volleyball team in Brazil.
Zarzycki graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management.
