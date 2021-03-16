The East Carolina football team’s start of spring practice was postponed by inclement weather. The Pirates were scheduled for their first practice to be held Tuesday afternoon, but they revised their schedule to begin later in the week.
Tuesday did bring about confirmation for a couple of game dates, determined by ECU, the American Athletic Conference and ESPN.
ECU’s home game against South Florida was moved to Thursday, Oct. 28, for an ESPN primetime broadcast slot from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The following week’s game, versus Temple and also at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been finalized as a Saturday contest on Nov. 6.
The Pirates will play at least two non-Saturday games this year, beginning with facing Appalachian State on Thursday, Sept. 2, in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. ECU’s final regular season contest is against Cincinnati in Greenville and still has the option to be played Friday, Nov. 26, or Saturday, Nov. 27.
Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the season-long weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The remainder of the Pirates’ schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day broadcast selection processes.
ECU will play its eighth season in the AAC this fall under third-year coach Mike Houston.
Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $99 (depending on location) each, and purchases may be made via ECU’s online ticket center or by calling the athletics ticket office at 252-737-4500.
Three of ECU’s first five games will be at home, highlighted by a Sept. 11 matchup against Southeastern Conference foe South Carolina a week after the ECU-App. State game. The Pirates’ AAC home opponents are Tulane, USF, Temple and Cincinnati.