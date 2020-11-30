East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley said Monday that Tyrie Jackson and Tremont Robinson-White were ECU's best two defenders in a 66-57 win at Charlotte on Friday, even though neither player started.
All nine of the players who saw action for the Pirates (1-0) were returners from last season, counting starting center Ludgy Debaut after he was limited to three games a year ago because of injury. Debaut had six points for a Pirate squad that got big minutes from Robinson-White, Jackson and Bitumba Baruti off the bench.
ECU's bench outscored Charlotte's 16-6. No newcomers played for the Pirates, including freshman point guard Noah Farrakhan.
"We were a little winded, but I think they did a good job of fighting back, and we were also fortunate to be able to play nine guys," Dooley said Monday. "I think our depth does help. ... In a game like that where it's not going to be very many possessions, (Farrakhan) has to be able to do a few more things than he's able to do defensively. That's one of those games where if it's a four-point swing or five-point swing, you might not ever recover because it's a very short-possession game.
"He's going to be a very good player and I'm excited about him. I do hope to be able to give some of these guys minutes, just like everybody else that is in the same boat we are in because there were no exhibition games and you're trying to feel your way through."
ECU added N.C. Wesleyan to its schedule for Tuesday at 5 p.m. without fans in Minges Coliseum.
Baruti was 2-of-5 from 3-point range Friday for the Pirates, who otherwise struggled shooting from the outside to finish 2-for-15. A Baruti 3 provided the game's final lead change, turning a 42-40 Charlotte edge into a 43-42 Pirate lead with 13:29 remaining.
"I think we did a good job of creating energy at Charlotte with our bench, everyone rooting for each other and calling out what the other team is running and just staying positive," said forward Jayden Gardner, who opened his season with 18 points, five rebounds and one foul versus the 49ers, who are still 0-1. "I think that is what will help all the teams around the country is staying positive and being excited to just have the opportunity to play basketball this season."
Gee for 3
ECU's women's basketball team limited Virginia to two points in the first quarter to highlight the Pirates' 54-51 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.
The Pirates (1-1) got a go-ahead 3-pointer from senior guard Justice Gee that banked in with 7 seconds remaining, creating the 54-51 advantage. The Pirates, who lost their opener 89-81 at Towson, led 19-2 at the end of the first quarter and 32-15 at halftime.
It was ECU's first road win against a Power Five opponent since a victory at Alabama in January of 2006. Gee scored eight points and was 1-for-4 from 3-point range.
"I'm so excited for these young ladies, because they've been working extremely hard going through a lot of adversity with everything in the pandemic and just having to change their lives," Pirate coach Kim McNeill said during a postgame video on the ECU women's basketball Twitter page. "To see all their hard work pay off, I'm so happy for them. Obviously I would have liked to have kept that (big) lead, but it's a process of teaching them how to win when you're ahead and how to keep the lead."
The Cavs (0-2) were 13-17 overall last year and 8-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They saw ECU finish with 12 steals, including five by Dominique Claytor.
Taniyah Thompson (3-for-9 on 3-pointers) scored a game-high 19 points for the Pirates, who played their second game without guards Raven Johnson and Lashonda Monk. Johnson is out with a long-term leg injury and Monk also is hurt but could be on the verge of active status.
ECU hosts Georgia on Thursday at 4 p.m.