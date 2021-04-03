The first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Clark-LeClair Stadium provided another first for the East Carolina baseball team, which won 13-3 in seven innings over Cincinnati for the No. 11 Pirates' first mercy-rule win of the year. Game 2 of the doubleheader was scheduled for a 4:55 p.m. start time.
The Game 1 victory was created mainly by a seven-run bottom of the fifth inning that featured Ryley Johnson pulling a grand slam over the wall in right-center field. It was the first homer of the freshman, defense-first outfielder's season.
Johnson batted ninth the Pirate batting order, finishing 1-for-3 with four RBIs. Alec Makarewicz continued his hot streak with a 2-for-3 effort and three runs scored.
Cincy starter Evan Shawver, who usually pitches on Fridays but was skipped in the rotation last weekend, struck out all three Pirates in the bottom of the first and a total of four strikeouts in the first two innings. He left after two innings, with the Bearcats up 3-2, and 44 pitches.
ECU (21-5, 3-0 American) took control against reliever Max Bergmann and the Bearcats (11-13, 0-3) with four runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-3 edge.
Pirate starter Jake Kuchmaner went 4.1 innings, working around nine hits to yield three runs with five strikeouts and a walk. C.J. Mayhue retired both of the batters he faced as the first reliever, followed by a scoreless innings pitched by Josh Grosz.