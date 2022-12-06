East Carolina’s Morgan Moseley scores on the inside during a game against High Point earlier this season. Moseley grabbed a game-best seven rebounds for ECU against Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.
East Carolina’s women’s basketball team turned in another impressive defense-to-offense performance on Tuesday night and strolled past visiting Maryland Eastern Shore, 67-42, in Minges Coliseum.
The Pirates stifled the Hawks at the defensive end, forcing a total of 34 turnovers and amassing 17 steals in a complete performance.
Danae McNeal helped to spark the Pirates, bagging a game-high 17 points and six of those steals. Off the bench, Micah Dennis scored 11 points, including going 3-for-5 from behind the arc, as did Kimora Jenkins who knocked down a pair of ECU’s seven 3s.
Morgan Moseley grabbed a game-high seven rebounds to go with six points.
The Pirates stormed out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, including a pair of baskets by Tiara Chambers and a 3-pointer off the bench from Dennis. ECU was able to coax 10 Hawks turnovers during that stretch.
Eastern Shore then countered with four straight to close out the opening frame at 12-4.
From there, it was a battle for the Pirates to maintain their cushion, as the Hawks chipped away beginning in the second quarter, outscoring the hosts 14-12 to trim the edge to 24-18 at the intermission.
The surge continued into the third quarter for the visitors until the Pirates got back to forcing turnovers and within minutes, the hosts had their biggest lead of the night at 37-23 after going on a 13-3 run.
That lead stuck for a lengthy scoreless period until Synia Johnson knocked down a free throw with less than three minutes left in the third.
ECU stretched the lopsided play into the fourth quarter and turned the game into a rout. The hosts’ lead ballooned into the 20s and never lessened.