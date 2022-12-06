Moseley 4-2 pic.jpg

East Carolina’s Morgan Moseley scores on the inside during a game against High Point earlier this season. Moseley grabbed a game-best seven rebounds for ECU against Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina’s women’s basketball team turned in another impressive defense-to-offense performance on Tuesday night and strolled past visiting Maryland Eastern Shore, 67-42, in Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates stifled the Hawks at the defensive end, forcing a total of 34 turnovers and amassing 17 steals in a complete performance.